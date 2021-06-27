How the Old West Omaha was won: 1874 property line feud ends in shootout

The Parmelee-Keeler feud also had intensified. Keeler allegedly attacked several of Parmelee’s neighbors and friends for much of 1873 and 1874 over the land disputes and was convicted several times with Parmelee assisting in the prosecution.

On that fateful day, a Saturday, Keeler was said to have been drinking in an Elkhorn saloon and Parmelee was at the grain elevator. If you believe the lore, their paths crossed at some point during the afternoon.

According to the Bee account of the duel, around 5 o’clock Parmelee headed home first in a wagon behind farmhand William Philpot, who was driving a team of mules with a load of cobs. Keeler soon drove his team ahead of Philpot.

The Bee wrote: “Parmelee came up and told Philpot to stop, when Keeler asked Parmelee if he wanted to fight, and told him to say ‘yes or no.’ Parmelee replied, ‘Go to h-ll.’”

Both parties continued north for a short distance before stopping again. Parmelee picked up his rifle, a 16-shot Winchester that he was carrying because of the many threats by Keeler, hopped off the wagon and ran around to the right side. Keeler was armed with a revolver and also had a double-barreled shotgun loaded with buckshot. When Keeler got out, Philpot was caught between the two men — he wasn’t harmed.