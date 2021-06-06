In 1890s Omaha, 'No Man's Land' was one of the oddest places in Douglas County

Remember when you’d go to Rosenblatt Stadium for a College World Series game and look for a parking space in the neighborhood south of the ballpark?

And some of the streets were diagonal to the city’s standard grid?

You were in Clontarf, one of the oddest governmental units ever in Douglas County. It never was incorporated as a village, but functioned like one and wielded political clout larger than its 47 acres.

Clontarf had no courts, no police department, no volunteer fire department, no church, no school, no sewers. And no city taxes. It did have a justice of the peace — for a time.

In 1915, two years before Omaha annexed it at the same time as Florence and Benson, Clontarf had no electric lights and its water supply came partly from wells. Its mail was delivered from the Vinton Street substation.

This was a true “No Man’s Land,” as it was first called in the 1880s. It wasn’t part of Omaha, and it wasn’t part of South Omaha when that independent city grew northward. South 13th Street, which ran through Clontarf, hadn’t been extended to the Douglas County line or straightened on its present line.