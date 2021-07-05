In 1891, two pioneer girls got lost in Nebraska's Sand Hills. One did not come home alive

As the sun beat down, the girls had kept walking eastward for some reason. Eventually, Tillie told her younger sister to wait at the bottom of a tall hill while she climbed up to scan the horizon. It was the last time the girls would see each other.

Eventually, Retta began walking, thinking that she could meet her older sister if she walked around the hill. She was found by searchers about noon, disoriented, dehydrated and barely alive, three days after their walk began.

Tillie’s body was not found until May 17, seven days after they became lost. She had taken off her apron and spread it over some bushes to provide shade, then laid down and died. Her body was so sunburned, her parents could identify her only by her clothing.

Her body was found 37 miles from home, and it was estimated that she had walked 75 miles before her death.

“This is the most painful incident it has ever been our duty to record,” began the story in the Thomas County Herald.