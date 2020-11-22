In 1915, Omaha hosted New York socialite Emily Post, who was traveling the Lincoln Highway

Contrary to popular notion, Emily Post didn’t set out to use the Lincoln Highway all the way, but just wanted to get to the West Coast on the best roads available, with as much comfort as possible. Her “chauffeur” was her son, Ned Post, and cousin Alice rode in the back seat of their 2-ton foreign touring car, nearly buried beneath their imprudently lavish luggage.

After struggling through the mud in Iowa, Mrs. Post (she was divorced) was eagerly anticipating reaching Omaha to finally see what she called “the West that Easterners dream of — the West depicted in moving pictures.” Instead, she found it to be “a big up-to-date and perfectly Eastern city.” She raved that Omaha had “many fine new buildings, important dwellings and beautiful avenues on which motors are made hospitably welcome.”

A few of the new buildings she might have noticed were the 18-story W.O.W. Building, the City National Bank Building (now the Orpheum Tower) and the Douglas County Courthouse, still in use today. All of this was presumably glimpsed from the brand-new Fontenelle Hotel, where her party decided “to stay over a day in order to luxuriate in our rooms.”

The Fontenelle had been opened on Feb. 15, 1915, only three months previously. (It was razed in 1983.) The tab for Mrs. Post’s single room with bath: $3.50 per day.