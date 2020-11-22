In 1915, Omaha hosted New York socialite Emily Post, who was traveling the Lincoln Highway

It was Aug. 29, 1913, when Omahans got the word that America’s first transcontinental motorway would run smack through the middle of their city.
At that time, the Lincoln Highway was just a gleam in the eyes of its originators, but to be rejected in favor of a route through rival Kansas City, for instance, would have been a severe blow to Omaha.
The Lincoln Highway Association (hereinafter “the Association”), headquartered in Detroit, had selected the route and announced that it would sponsor a national holiday of sorts, bigger even than Halloween, to formally dedicate the 3,389 miles of its planned “Main Street Across America.” The day chosen for the celebration was Oct. 31, 1913 — yes, Halloween!
In Omaha, the main event during the spooky dedication ceremony was to be a huge bonfire on the site of the soon-to-be-built Fontenelle Hotel at 18th and Douglas Streets. (Omahans have always enjoyed a good fire, whether accidental or on purpose.)
Eight wagonloads of railway ties had been hauled to the vacant lot, along with four barrels of oil to encourage the blaze. Fire Chief Charles Salter insisted that the pile be moved because it was within 50 feet of St. Mary Magdalene Church, and might crack its windows.
Mayor “Cowboy Jim” Dahlman ignited the blaze at 8 p.m., and it was said that it could be seen from anywhere in the city.
Have you ever driven the route of the original Lincoln Highway in Omaha? Most likely, yes. Coming from Iowa, one was directed through Omaha as follows: Cross the Missouri River on the Douglas Street Bridge (replaced in 1968 by today’s I-80 bridge), continue west on Douglas Street to 18th Street, jog one block south to the WELCOME arch in front of City Hall, turn west on Farnam Street, drive past “Automobile Row” out to 40th Street, turn north to Dodge Street and proceed west out of town toward tiny Elkhorn.
The WELCOME arch over Farnam Street predated the Lincoln Highway. It was set up in 1908 as a combination of distinctive city landmark, greeting to travelers and bulletin board advertising downtown events. It had worn out its WELCOME by 1918 and, on May 31, the city commissioners voted to remove it “effective immediately.” Commissioner Harry Zimman declared that, “The arch is small-town stuff and is a big expense to the city.” During its short life, its electronics glowed conspicuously at night, as shown in our featured postcard. I, for one, miss it.
One of Omaha’s early coast-to-coast motoring visitors was New York socialite Emily Post. Yes, the same Emily Post who dictated our manners for decades, beginning with her book “Etiquette,” published in 1922, when she was 50. Before that, she wrote novels and many magazine stories and serials.
In 1915, she agreed to describe for Collier’s Weekly an auto trip she would undertake from New York to San Francisco. This was not as unusual a trip as you may think. The Association estimated that 25,000 cars would take the Lincoln Highway for the Panama-Pacific Exposition that year.
Contrary to popular notion, Emily Post didn’t set out to use the Lincoln Highway all the way, but just wanted to get to the West Coast on the best roads available, with as much comfort as possible. Her “chauffeur” was her son, Ned Post, and cousin Alice rode in the back seat of their 2-ton foreign touring car, nearly buried beneath their imprudently lavish luggage.
After struggling through the mud in Iowa, Mrs. Post (she was divorced) was eagerly anticipating reaching Omaha to finally see what she called “the West that Easterners dream of — the West depicted in moving pictures.” Instead, she found it to be “a big up-to-date and perfectly Eastern city.” She raved that Omaha had “many fine new buildings, important dwellings and beautiful avenues on which motors are made hospitably welcome.”
A few of the new buildings she might have noticed were the 18-story W.O.W. Building, the City National Bank Building (now the Orpheum Tower) and the Douglas County Courthouse, still in use today. All of this was presumably glimpsed from the brand-new Fontenelle Hotel, where her party decided “to stay over a day in order to luxuriate in our rooms.”
The Fontenelle had been opened on Feb. 15, 1915, only three months previously. (It was razed in 1983.) The tab for Mrs. Post’s single room with bath: $3.50 per day.
“Omaha society seems to come to the Fontenelle to dine, much as New Yorkers go to the Ritz,” said the future arbiter of social niceties in the U.S. Of course, the upper crust came to scrutinize each other, too, and Emily Post had plenty to say about what Omahans were wearing and talking about, most of it complimentary.
Surprisingly, the Easter Sunday “cyclone” of March 23, 1913, was still a topic of conversation, though Mrs. Post thought any evidence of the damage had “long been obliterated.” (An apt choice of words?)
The next day, when the Post party set out on the challenging dirt roads of the Lincoln Highway across Nebraska, luxuriation such as they found in Omaha would have definitely been in their rearview mirror. Such a device was standard in new autos by 1915.
Eventually, the Posts tired of motoring and shipped their auto on the Santa Fe Railroad from Winslow, Arizona, to the West Coast. After seeing the Grand Canyon, they followed in comfy Pullman berths. You can read all about Emily Post’s automotive adventure in her 1916 book, “By Motor to the Golden Gate,” a somewhat specious title, some would say.
