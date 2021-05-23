In Omaha's suburbs of 1880s, failed factory town of Mascotte could have used a lucky charm

Less than a year later, an American version opened the grand Boyd Opera House at 15th and Farnam Streets. The star was Fay Templeton, then the diva of the American stage. In the audience for opening night was Omaha attorney and real estate broker Dexter L. Thomas. He was smitten by the opera and Templeton’s performance.

Over in western Iowa, John Dierks was an inventor with plenty of ideas on how he could get rich quick. From his patent for a cornshucking machine he built a factory in Council Bluffs in 1886. Then he thought big, as did many, while the economy was booming.

“He had a few thousand dollars and an engaging smile, but he did more with the smile than the dollars,’’ Greenleaf wrote. “The railroads were having the heyday of their youth and propositions, like mushrooms, grew in clusters during the night to die during the day.”

Dierks eyed the crossing of the Missouri Pacific and the Fremont, Elkhorn and Missouri Valley railroad lines, with the old Union Pacific main line only a few miles away. Could this be the land for a great manufacturing center?