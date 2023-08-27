The lakes are back in Spring Lake Park.

They were there when South Omaha’s founders, in the “emerald breasted hills” northeast of their townsite and the stockyards, came across numerous springs.

They went away sometime in the 1910s from neglect.

They were restored as fish spawning ponds in the 1930s. And then dried up, not to return until 80 years later when needed for Omaha’s massive sewer separation project.

Spring Lake Park’s history keeps us in South Omaha for another week. Among the discoveries? That Syndicate Park was never the park’s official name. And it was an enclosed private park for almost 25 years at the start.

Only a few people, the Omaha Bee wrote in 1884, knew of the area’s natural assets. The springs, in a deep ravine, were on the J.W. Lee tract of 320 acres the South Omaha Land Syndicate bought for $250 an acre.

The water flowed into a lake, Swan’s Lake (named for Wyoming cattleman Alexander Swan and not a nod to Tchaikovsky’s ballet). The lake was described as 300 feet long and branching in various directions.

“The ravine below the falls of Minnehaha (in Minneapolis) is not half so wild or romantic as this secluded canon (sic), whose sides at various points are almost perpendicular for a hundred feet,” the Bee wrote. “No one, except P.E. Iler, had any idea of the valuable water supply that was being bought with the land and we believe not more than two or three members of the land syndicate knew that there was any water at all upon the land.”

Iler knew, because he owned the Willow Springs distillery. He once eyed the springs as a pure water source for his business. He led the ownership group into locating South Omaha’s waterworks there.

Once the waterworks proved insufficient for the stockyards and packinghouses, water mains were extended from Omaha and the plant dismantled.

While that was going on, the syndicate — now incorporated as the South Omaha Land Company — in December 1887 decided to hold onto 80 acres for a Spring Lake Park. Joseph Earnshaw, of Cincinnati, was hired as landscape designer. He was familiar with Omaha from his work at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Florence.

The land company envisioned New York City’s Central Park, with pavilions, a zoo, bandstands and boat houses. When the estimates soared from $50,000 to $100,000, Spring Lake was scaled back.

Picnics were allowed in the tract during the waterworks days, but required a permit. The favorite spot was table land 40 feet above the lake, which Earnshaw redesigned to be broken up, with two dams, to form a succession of cascades. Arbors, fountains, bridges and boat houses were to be added.

“In point of natural beauty,” the Bee wrote in 1888, “Spring Lake Park is superior to Hanscom and will be the great public resort.”

It was a gathering place. Presbyterian minister Dr. Robert Wheeler in 1924 recalled how the leading men and women of South Omaha would gather in the upper part of the park to discuss public questions and form opinions. Newspaperman Bruce McCulloch remembered that William Jennings Bryan, in his black alpaca coat and long flowing hair, spoke several times at the park at the beginning of his political career.

Spring Lake had an extensive network of carriage drives. From an 1890 map, entrances to the park were off 24th Street at A, D and F Streets. Road names in the park were Glenwood, Grand, Lake View, Crystal Springs, Maple, Forest and First Avenues. Today’s Spring Lake Drive follows the line of Grand Avenue and the combination of Grand and Forest Avenues is F Street.

Newspapers, including The World-Herald, more often than not referred to the park as Syndicate and not Spring Lake.

This miffed developer Ed Johnston. In 1891, he sought a correction from the newspaper.

“Your article in this morning’s paper names our beautiful park ‘Syndicate,’ while in fact the name given it by the South Omaha land company, the owners, is ‘Spring Lake Park,’ which is very appropriate because the two lakes — one over 1,300 feet in length and the other over 900 feet in length — are fed entirely by natural springs. The square bounded by C, D, 25th and 26th streets has always been called ‘Syndicate Park,’ but never so named by anyone, I believe.”

Spring Lake Park remained a private park, opened for public occasions and rentals only, for much of the 1890s. The land company offered it unsuccessfully to the Omaha park board more than once and turned down an offer to sell it for a brewery and beer garden. The city of South Omaha tried for it.

In 1897, with restrictions, the park opened to the public — Sundays only. South Omaha’s mayor was given a key to the park gate.

South Omaha’s first park board paid $21,000 for Spring Lake Park in 1907. Within two weeks, the land company had a classified ad in The World-Herald selling 40,000 feet of second-hand lumber — the 6-foot-high fence.

Spring Lake’s, and the county’s, first swimming pool, 40-by-100 feet and made of cement, opened in 1914. “Men, women and children swarm the pool day and night so thick there is hardly room for them,” wrote the Western Laborer newspaper. Gone were the days of young men coming to the lakes to swim while forgetting to bring their bathing suits.

Omaha annexed South Omaha, and Spring Lake Park, in 1915. In the 1920s, silting ruined the lakes. The pool was closed in 1934.

There were improvements. A new park pavilion was built in 1929 for $16,000. Most of the street level was a dance floor.

Spring Lake Park’s nine-hole golf course has been open since 1935. Its land is a combination of the Grobeck Daily farm west of 16th Street and 23 acres of foreclosed property on the street’s east side. It’s where thousands, including noted amateur golfer Bob Astleford, PGA Master Professional Gary Wiren and longtime Golf Digest architecture editor Ron Whitten, have been introduced to the game.

At times, parts of the park fell into disrepair. Trash was dumped in remote areas. From 1962 to 1964, the city landfill was at 14th and I Streets, the land once a brickyard sand pit. After the landfill closed, the city expanded Spring Lake Park to its present size, adding a walking trail, playground and parking lot.

Spring Lake Park regained a swimming pool in 1972. The park was one of Omaha’s oldest to receive a “facelift” in the 1990s. The old pavilion was destroyed by an arson fire in 1998 and rebuilt as the golf course clubhouse and a community room.

And the lakes are back, something that Janet Bonet and the Spring Lake Park Habitat Restoration and Preservation advocated for 25 years before the sewer separation project made it possible.

The “emerald breasted hills” have new life.