Irvington was never incorporated but always kept itself distinct from Omaha

Benjamin Knight was a civil engineer in Boston working for Gen. Grenville M. Dodge, who also famously made his way to Nebraska. Knight came west with Henry and Elias Brewster.

John Timperley and Charles Noyce came from England, made the Mormon migration to Salt Lake City, married their wives and started families before abandoning the church and retracing the Mormon Trail back to Omaha to settle on homesteads.

Brothers-in-law Lewis Thomas and Isaac Burgman, who had married Thomas’ sister Nancy, brought their families from Iowa. During the 1860s, seven more siblings of Lewis Thomas joined him. Thomas built the first schoolhouse, making and burning the brick for the 1862 structure, and his sister Sarah, who married Roderick Brewster, was the first teacher.

In 1857, Mormons built the first bridge across the Little Papio. Before they could use it to leave from their camp on the east side, heavy rain washed it away, and they had to start over. Once the Military Road opened, it was a route to the Colorado gold fields. Hibbard recalled seeing in 1867 a schooner coming back labeled “Pikes Peak or Bust — Busted, Be Damned.” Trail ruts are still visible near 82nd and Fort Streets.