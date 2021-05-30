James Martin Davis' Memorial Day essays reflect gratitude of a combat soldier who got to come home

“Most Americans will never know what combat soldiers endure when they are tired and tense and alone and afraid. …You survive when your unit becomes tough. The ultimate test is trusting your life to your comrades. You are taught to think of your buddy first because he’s thinking of you. All we have in combat is each other.”

Letters of praise and gratitude for Davis’ patriotic essays have appeared in The World-Herald’s Public Pulse throughout the decades.

Former Omaha deputy police chief Jack O’Donnell once thanked Davis by saying, “You put into words the feelings we cannot express.” O’Donnell, a combat infantryman, was severely wounded in Vietnam.

When Davis entered military service, he took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. He renewed that oath as a special agent in the U.S. Secret Service, later as attorney-in-charge of the United States Organized Crime and Anti-Corruption Strike Force, and yet again as an attorney practicing law.

“That oath has no end date,” he said.

In today’s World-Herald, Davis writes about four Rangers he knew from the 75th Infantry Regiment of K Company who specialized in long-range reconnaissance patrols in enemy territory, the most dangerous missions in the war zone.