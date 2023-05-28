Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

When it comes to presidential visits, Nebraska isn’t like Iowa, it’s not an everyday occurrence. Sitting presidents’ visits to Nebraska are few, and always are major events.

Since Nebraska gained statehood in 1867, only two presidents did not visit here during their presidencies — James A. Garfield and Warren G. Harding.

Their loss!

Did you know that George W. Bush holds the record for Nebraska trips with nine? Bush seemed to have a particular affinity for the Omaha metro area. Eight of his nine Nebraska stops been in the city.

Whether breezing through on a whistle-stop, popping up in your neighborhood for a chat or taking a tour of Offutt Air Force Base, presidential visits are political visits, milking politics whenever possible.

However, the visit doesn’t have to be a political bore. Past presidents have given speeches on the budget in a brand new Stetson, thrown out the first pitch at the College World Series and avid football enthusiast Richard Nixon came to town to recognize the Huskers’ first national football title.

Nebraska is a state of polite people who respect authority, and while not always politically in play, whenever given the chance we say “Hail to the Chief.”

Let’s reminisce on all of the commotion and hoopla that attends a presidential visit to our great state.