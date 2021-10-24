Just in time for Halloween, tales of Omaha's ghosts and haunted places

Strange noises, a “cold wave,” footsteps and the touch of a cold, clammy hand were reported as the reasons for the first four departures. With the rent greatly lower, the fifth to try was said to be a man “who had more sand than anybody. He was not afraid of ghosts but he had locks placed on the inside of the doors.”

Just when he was telling himself “I told you so” about the preposterousness of ghosts, he heard a sound. Felt the cold air. Heard a footfall. Saw the outlines of a man’s form. “Who is there?” he shouted. A groan was the only answer.

The form touched the man’s brow. The man grabbed for the extended arm. Nothing but air.

“It is needless to say,” the Bee wrote, “that he got out of that house that night and only returned once more and that was the following day when he loaded his household goods into a wagon and moved them elsewhere, content with one night in a house which is haunted by a genuine ghost and one, too, which defies bolts and bars and has no regard for a man’s nervous system.”

The 24th Street House

That Dodge Street hill has brought out the mysterious. Among tales that persist today about ghosts lurking in Central High School, there is one about a house on the east side of 24th Street that engendered a haunted tag.