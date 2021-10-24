Just in time for Halloween, tales of Omaha's ghosts and haunted places

To get you prepped for the long Halloween weekend, I’ve resurrected some of Omaha’s oldest ghost stories and tales of haunted houses.
Naturally, one of the first supernatural stories involves a graveyard — Prospect Hill Cemetery — when it was on city’s outskirts.
“It was not long ago, since the report that the house standing at the northwest corner of 13th Street and Capitol Avenue was haunted excited considerable curiosity among the superstitious,” wrote the Omaha Bee in July 1874. “(But) we were told a reliable story that puts the haunted house way in the shade.”
The Woman in White
Adjacent to Prospect Hill was H.P. Stanwood’s monument shop. Shortly after dark one night, a hired hand who boarded at the shop stepped outside and, “looking out over the silent city of the dead, a vision — a ghost — a ‘woman in white’ — the invariable costume of ghosts — met his astonished gaze,” the Bee wrote. “The mysterious being was slowly flitting toward the building, when he ran in and brought his brother out to view the strange sight.
“Both became scared, hastening out of the back door just as the ghost came in the front door and blew out the light, they ran to Mr. Starwood’s residence to inform him of what happened.”
Outside again, Starwood and the brothers saw the ghost.
“It hit Mr. Starwood on the back and asked where her children were — if they were buried on that tomb.” The ghost flitted into the house, blew out the candle and entered a bedroom. The scared occupant jumped out of the window and ran.
One of the brothers shot twice at the ghost with a revolver, without effect. “She then took her departure into the cemetery, followed by the men to a certain grave, where she vanished.”
The next night, the ghost appeared again and the two frightened brothers came into town to sleep that night and the next. And who knows how long after that?
The Haunted Cottage on Dodge Street
Real estate agents deplored having a house branded as haunted. Such was the case in 1884 for a “little cottage upon Dodge Street hill, nearly opposite the high school grounds” (so between 20th and 24th Streets), the Bee reported. “It has been some little time since Omaha has been able to claim a genuine haunted house, but that time has now arrived if we can take the word of five different families who have tried to live in the dwelling where airy and misty objects have chosen to take up their abode.
“They have moved into the house and moved out again. They would remain in the building just one night and that was enough of that kind of experience to last them a lifetime.”
Strange noises, a “cold wave,” footsteps and the touch of a cold, clammy hand were reported as the reasons for the first four departures. With the rent greatly lower, the fifth to try was said to be a man “who had more sand than anybody. He was not afraid of ghosts but he had locks placed on the inside of the doors.”
Just when he was telling himself “I told you so” about the preposterousness of ghosts, he heard a sound. Felt the cold air. Heard a footfall. Saw the outlines of a man’s form. “Who is there?” he shouted. A groan was the only answer.
The form touched the man’s brow. The man grabbed for the extended arm. Nothing but air.
“It is needless to say,” the Bee wrote, “that he got out of that house that night and only returned once more and that was the following day when he loaded his household goods into a wagon and moved them elsewhere, content with one night in a house which is haunted by a genuine ghost and one, too, which defies bolts and bars and has no regard for a man’s nervous system.”
The 24th Street House
That Dodge Street hill has brought out the mysterious. Among tales that persist today about ghosts lurking in Central High School, there is one about a house on the east side of 24th Street that engendered a haunted tag.
One of the earliest houses in that section of Omaha had been the childhood home of wealthy recluse Caroline Johnson. After the death of her mother in the early 1890s, Johnson sealed up the house as it was and refused to let it go out of respect for her mother. It was said the dishes were left on the family dining table just as they were for the last meal.
The house fell into disrepair out of the neglect. Of course, there were rumors of ghosts.
“There is hardly a lonelier house to look at in the whole city. At night, the upper windows reflect the lights in other houses and the street lamps and these glacial and vacillating glimmers lend color to romantic tales that have been maturing for a number of years. Inside it is a dreary testimonial of a death scene.” — The World-Herald in 1905.
More than 20 years later, the dilapidated house was on property needed for the Joslyn Museum and about to be razed. The newspaper revisited the tales. While it might have been the neighborhood’s “haunted house”, “its spirit is one of tiredness and its ghosts can be only those of memories and sorrows of the past for none of the inhabitants of the rectangle, some of whom have lived there for 40 years, has ever seen or heard anything of a ghostly nature.”
Spoilsports.
The Unfinished Store in Dundee
In Dundee’s early years, the only business building on Underwood Avenue was to have been a store owned by W.H. Craig. Yet it never opened, and the building stood for several years in a half-finished condition. It looked eerie and some townspeople said they heard eerie sounds and saw blue, green and red lights flash from its glassless windows long past midnight.
“There are no ghosts at Dundee and all of the unnatural sounds could be accounted for in one way or another if someone will take the pains to investigate,” a member of the village council said. “However, I will say that things have looked a little queer about the old building at times. I cannot explain away the occurrence. It might have been boys trying to frighten people and it might have been a spook; I cannot say what it was.”
The Spring Lake Park ‘Death House’
All it took for a house near Spring Lake Park to get its haunted reputation was an ax murder. Once Mae Hahne was slain in 1925, by her husband, prominent in real estate, almost all of the 15 families that lived in the “death house” or adjoining apartments moved out. The family in the house fled the day after the murder was discovered. A month later, a milkman told police he heard moaning and wailing from inside the house and believed someone was dying in there. The police found only the deceased’s bloodstains.
Thomas Castle
The “Thomas Castle” in the Kellom Heights neighborhood north of Creighton University was said to have all the elements for a haunted house — maybe a tunnel, maybe a large cistern under the house, maybe hidden passageways behind the paneling — with the notion of $60,000 of buried gold making the story better. Neighborhood children told the story of the mansion being haunted by a woman who hanged herself there years before — it could have been while it housed the Omaha Sanitarium in the early 1900s.
The three-story house, with a 360-degree, two-floor tower, was built in 1875 as the showpiece home of pioneer Omaha attorney Dexter Thomas. The rumor of gold lasted until 1935, when the year started with a bona fide treasure hunt. No ghosts and no gold were ever found.
The Arson ‘Ghosts’
Fire department officials were not amused in 1944 by “ghosts” setting fires in the spooky mansion on the northwest corner of 22nd Street and St. Mary’s Avenue. Built for banker Frank Murphy, it was later a maternity hospital and medical fraternity house. The summer before the multiple fires, the house was a topic for ghost writers when a “corpse” was found in a paneled chamber. It was only a mannequin used by Creighton medical students.
These days, it seems you have to pay-at-the door to be scared. Haunted house attractions have popped up in October for more than 50 years. The first found in our archives were in 1968. The West Omaha Sertoma Club gave public tours of an abandoned house in the Keystone neighborhood — it had been the James Espey Foster home mentioned in a previous column on Keystone. The Variety Club of Omaha began a long run in a deserted mansion at 22nd and Webster Streets (now the site of Creighton’s campus baseball field). The first year, it attracted 15,000 at 50 cents apiece.
Now there are at least 10 haunted attractions in the Omaha and Lincoln areas. “Witch” one will you pick?
