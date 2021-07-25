Keystone remains one of Omaha's most unique areas

Marie Boisseree, her daughter Betty Dascher and her grandchildren had one of the first homes, built in 1908 at 78th Street and Keystone Drive. She celebrated her 100th birthday at her home in 1952.

The Paxton house lasted until the early 1950s, when the Omaha Public Schools bought it for use by Adams School (it opened as a four-room country school in 1925) as kindergarten classrooms until a new wing was built. The land is now part of the school playground.

Why was Adams not named for the area? At the time, the Omaha school board policy was to name all new schools after a U.S. president.

One of the first non-agricultural businesses in the district was dubbed Keystone City. The World-Herald in 1930 wrote that on the northwest corner of 83rd and Maple Streets were “one residence, one filling station, one garage, one auto valet services, one barber shop, one dance hall and one soda foundation, confectionary and sandwich shop combined” with William Darland “the mayor.”

Another distinctive personality was James Espey Foster. His showplace home at 7841 Keystone Drive became the first park in Keystone.