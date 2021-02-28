Lincoln Highway: In the early stages of auto tourism, it was a bumpy route

In 1913, Nebraska was at the center of what would become the United States’ premier roadway, the Lincoln Highway.
At the time it was conceived and built, the famous 3,400-mile route ignited excitement across the nation. Americans were ready in 1913 to press hard on the accelerator and bound from an age when railroads provided the primary source of cross-country transportation to an era of freedom in which four-wheel machines could carry them anywhere — including the 463 bone-jarring miles across Nebraska on the Lincoln Highway.
Headlight manufacturer Carl G. Fisher of Indianapolis is regarded as the creator of the Lincoln Highway. On July 1, 1913, Fisher gathered a group of car industry leaders and automobile enthusiasts to form the Lincoln Highway Association.
The goal was to build a highway that linked the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific, and to do it largely without government assistance. Rather, Fisher and his associates secured pledges of $10 million, including $1 million from auto manufacturers. Cement factories also contributed tons and tons of their product for concrete.
In the early stages, it was a bumpy route that the Lincoln Highway’s proponents and supporters followed, but their vision, persistence and hard work paved the way for the modern system of U.S. highways and interstates.
In Nebraska, the Lincoln Highway paralleled the Union Pacific Railroad, which in parts of the state followed the Platte River and sections of the Pony Express route and Mormon, California and Oregon Trails.
Fisher thought the Lincoln Highway could be completed by 1915, but World War I slowed progress, and it was a number of years later when the final sections were paved.
In 1924, the Lincoln Highway stretched almost 463 miles across Nebraska. Most of the road — 329 miles — was graded gravel. A little more than 80 miles was graded earth. The rest was brick, concrete or asphalt.
Some of the first paved sections were the result of the Lincoln Highway Association’s challenge to communities to build “seedling miles.” These stretches of concrete or brick were intended to spur more paving by showing motorists the advantages over gravel or earth.
Under the slogan “Great oaks from little acorns will grow; Long roads of concrete from ‘seedling miles’ will spring,” Nebraska communities capitalized on the excitement to pave their seedling miles.
Central Nebraska’s Hall and Buffalo Counties were among the nation’s leaders in the seedling mile initiative. Hall County dedicated its seedling mile just east of Grand Island in 1915, followed shortly by Buffalo County’s seedling mile west of Kearney.
A three-mile stretch of brick road in Elkhorn is a well-preserved reminder that the Lincoln Highway originally entered Nebraska at Omaha. Among the Omaha landmarks still standing from the Lincoln Highway era are the Douglas County Courthouse, the Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel (formerly the Blackstone), and the entrance of Boys Town.
Today, the successor of the Lincoln Highway — U.S. Highway 30 — enters Nebraska at Blair and skirts the northern reaches of Omaha as it winds westerly toward Fremont and Columbus.
That’s not how the original Lincoln Highway was laid out.
The Lincoln Highway existed from 1913 to 1929, but Blair didn’t have its bridge until 1930.
When the Lincoln Highway opened, westbound travelers passed through the Iowa communities of Missouri Valley, Honey Creek and Council Bluffs before crossing the Missouri River via the Douglas Street Bridge into Omaha. Travelers entered the city at Douglas Street, switched to Farnam, and eventually rolled onto modern Omaha’s main east-west artery, Dodge Street.
Omaha was almost 1,600 miles from the eastern terminus of the Lincoln Highway at Times Square in New York City, but the residents of Omaha were excited to usher in the next generation of travel through their community. Only a few generations earlier, wagon trains headed west through the city, but with the opening of the Lincoln Highway, an entirely new and motorized parade of travelers passed through on their own schedules — not a passenger train’s.
When the Lincoln Highway was dedicated in 1913, the Union Pacific Railroad, which is headquartered in Omaha, had been in operation for almost 52 years. Railroad officials were well aware of the significance of transcontinental transportation, so for Omaha’s Lincoln Highway dedication festivities they donated several railcars of railroad ties for a bonfire. The massive blaze was dubbed the largest bonfire in America. More than 10,000 Omaha-area residents turned out as officials christened the Lincoln Highway as the United States’ first coast-to-coast highway.
Nils Anders Erickson of Omaha owns a building on the Lincoln Highway that predates the route by about 40 years. His Sutter’s Mill building at Dodge Street and Saddle Creek Road sprang up in 1875 to outfit supply-carrying mule trains. Today, it houses Erickson’s Rainbow Recording Studios. An original Lincoln Highway marker marks the spot; a nearby bridge with curbstone façade is a designated landmark, too.
According to Erickson, a Lincoln Highway restaurant and Hupmobile auto dealership were at 25th and Farnam Streets. Nearby was the castle-like White Rose gasoline station and former Blackstone Hotel, where a grocer, Reuben Kulakofsky, invented the Reuben sandwich — rye bread, corned beef, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and sauerkraut.
One block north of Dodge at 78th Street, travelers could fill up and then camp at the Tower Gas Station and Motor Court. There was the Elmwood Park campground for auto tourists, too, which opened in 1921 and could accommodate up to 150 vehicles per night.
These attractions and others remind Nebraskans of some of the key businesses that shaped Omaha. For outsiders, one of the most famous landmarks along the Lincoln Highway’s original entry into Nebraska stands 10 miles west of downtown Omaha.
Father Edward Flanagan established Boys Town at its current site in 1921, eight years after the Lincoln Highway was dedicated. The new highway catered to commerce and cross-country travelers, but Boys Town’s clients were young boys whose lives were headed nowhere. Travelers were eager to learn more.
Before 1930, when the Lincoln Highway shifted from Omaha to Blair, Boys Town marked the spot where the road turned toward Elkhorn. North of 180th Street and West Dodge Road, you can see the longest stretch of original Lincoln Highway that’s still intact. The bricks, a reminder of the economic prosperity that Elkhorn enjoyed until the rerouting of the Lincoln Highway in 1930 also rerouted the tourists and the town nearly died.
This narrative is excerpted from “The Lincoln Highway: Nebraska’s Longest Main Street Celebrates 100 Years” (2013, Omaha Books) by Mike Konz of the Kearney (Nebraska) Hub, who traveled the route by motorcycle.