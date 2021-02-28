Lincoln Highway: In the early stages of auto tourism, it was a bumpy route

Today, the successor of the Lincoln Highway — U.S. Highway 30 — enters Nebraska at Blair and skirts the northern reaches of Omaha as it winds westerly toward Fremont and Columbus.

That’s not how the original Lincoln Highway was laid out.

The Lincoln Highway existed from 1913 to 1929, but Blair didn’t have its bridge until 1930.

When the Lincoln Highway opened, westbound travelers passed through the Iowa communities of Missouri Valley, Honey Creek and Council Bluffs before crossing the Missouri River via the Douglas Street Bridge into Omaha. Travelers entered the city at Douglas Street, switched to Farnam, and eventually rolled onto modern Omaha’s main east-west artery, Dodge Street.

Omaha was almost 1,600 miles from the eastern terminus of the Lincoln Highway at Times Square in New York City, but the residents of Omaha were excited to usher in the next generation of travel through their community. Only a few generations earlier, wagon trains headed west through the city, but with the opening of the Lincoln Highway, an entirely new and motorized parade of travelers passed through on their own schedules — not a passenger train’s.