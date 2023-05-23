Douglas County Tornadoes in Populated Areas

1862: Damage in Florence.

Aug. 25, 1877: Eastern two spans of Union Pacific bridge over Missouri River destroyed in middle of the night.

June 14, 1879: Damage to C.W. Tousley market garden on North 16th Street near driving park.

May 23, 1880: Damage to area southeast of Prospect Hill Cemetery, including Poor Claire’s convent under construction at 30th and Hamilton Streets.

May 17, 1883: Damage to barns and houses west and east of 20th and Dorcas Streets.

June 23, 1883: Damaged buildings in the Millard area, from a 4 a.m. tornado, included the Union Pacific station.

June 5, 1885: A balloon-shaped tornado destroyed two large houses at Summer Hill, 174th and State Streets.

June 23, 1894: Irvington Congregational Church destroyed; an unsubstantiated claim was that the church also sustained tornado damage in 1874.

March 11, 1902: Damage from a 1 a.m. storm, which the Weather Bureau said assumed the form of a tornado, demolished Monmouth Park Methodist Church at 34th and Larimore Streets and damaged Immanuel Hospital, Franklin School, Immanuel Hospital and 80 other buildings southeast to 16th and Burt Streets. Damage in Elkhorn included the Omaha Company grain elevator and houses. Damage in Valley was to its business district.

May 3, 1905: Observers claimed a small tornado, not high winds, caused the collapse of the four-story brick building housing Omaha Casket at 13th and Grace Streets. Three deaths.

May 27, 1908: Small tornado west of Miller Park picked up a building at 30th Street and Curtis Avenue and setting it down intact 100-feet away inside the park.

March 23, 1913: Easter Sunday evening tornado killed 116 in Omaha and seven in Ralston, damage went through midtown through 24th and Lake Streets business district.

June 5, 1917: Damage from 41st and Castelar Streets to 34th and Walnut Streets to 36th and Poppleton Streets.

April 6, 1919: Damage from 56th and Center Streets through Dundee neighborhood to 45th and Grant Streets; 60 homes damaged in the 8:45 p.m. storm.

April 7, 1919: Several houses damaged in 23rd and N Streets neighborhood less than four hours later, at 12:15 a.m.

June 3, 1925: Damage from 74th and Pacific Streets to 46th and Fort Streets, through Fairacres, old Omaha Country Club and Krug Park at 52nd and Maple Streets. Two deaths.

June 1, 1936: A small “roller” tornado damaged homes in the McKinley Park neighborhood, 30th and Harrison Streets.

May 12, 1956: What observers described as “baby twisters” (but not confirmed by the Weather Bureau) caused damage north of the Benson neighborhood, including planes and the hanger at Clear Ridge Airport at 72nd Street and Crown Point Avenue; the SkyView Drive-In southeast of the airport; and the twisting and toppling of the WOW Radio tower at 56th Street and Kansas Avenue.

April 25, 1957: Trailer court at 21st and Washington Streets damaged from the remnant of a destructive tornado at Milford, Nebraska.

Aug. 7, 1960: Touchdown on an acreage at 108th Street and Rainwood Road.

May 21, 1962: Farmstead north of 108th and Q Streets damaged.

Aug. 18, 1968: Bel Air Village shopping center and neighborhood to the northwest damaged by what could have been two side-by-side tornadoes. Other reported touchdowns at Westroads and 120th Street and West Dodge Road.

March 27, 1975: Damage in Stony Brook neighborhood west of Millard (South) High School.

May 6, 1975: Extensive damage from Ralston to Benson Park, mostly along 72nd Street. Three deaths.

June 26, 1976: Homes damaged in the 168th Street and West Center Road area.

May 6, 1983: 132nd and Q Streets car wash damaged.

July 15, 1988: Touchdowns at 150th and F Streets and I-480 bridge into Iowa (start of Council Bluffs tornado).

April 27, 1989: Touchdown at Eppley Airfield.

Sept. 16, 2006: Touchdown at 180th and Harrison Streets.

June 8, 2008: An EF2 traveled 11 miles in the middle of the night from Chalco to 114th and Shirley Streets; roof taken off Walmart at 130th and L Streets. House damage started at 168th Street and Giles Road.

June 8, 2008: An EF1 traveled nine miles at the same time as the Millard-area tornado, from southwest of 204th and Q Streets until meeting up with the other one south of West Center Road near 132nd Street.

June 11, 2008: Touchdown north of Elkhorn.

June 27, 2008: Houses damaged northwest of 168th Street and West Maple Road. Unconfirmed as a tornado; based on personal observation.

May 11, 2014: An EF1 traveled from Two Rivers State Recreation area to the Skyline Ranches neighborhood.

May 11, 2014: An EF1 traveled from northwest of Elkhorn to south of Bennington. A few houses were damaged.

April 27, 2016: 132nd Street, Charles to Miami Streets.

April 27, 2016: Second EF0 in pond in Waterford subdivision south of Bennington.

Sources: World-Herald archives; History Nebraska newspaper collection found on newspapers.com