The black and yellow-green clouds were coming up fast from the southwest.
Those in the Ak-Sar-Ben grandstand watching the thoroughbred horse races watched with apprehension.
“A terrific gale swept out of the east, then a moment’s stillness, then the rolling clouds in the west, lowered, charged, borne on a howling hurricane that drove the gale from the east back before it.”
Was this from The World-Herald’s coverage of the May 6, 1975, tornado? It could have been, but it wasn’t.
It’s from a tornado nearly 50 years earlier.
The June 3, 1925, twister that went through what was west Omaha is one of those whirlwinds that have struck or touched down in parts of present-day Omaha and its environs in Douglas County. Many caused damage. Some stayed on the ground for several miles.
All have been overshadowed by the 1975 tornado and the one that my generation heard about from their grandparents, the Easter tornado of 1913.
Almost every suburb past and present — Florence, Benson, Dundee, South Omaha, Ralston, Millard, Irvington, Elkhorn and Valley — have had tornadoes as unwanted visitors.
To compile the list of tornadoes in populated areas of the county required digital searching of World-Herald archives and the History Nebraska newspaper collection found on newspapers.com.
Before the modern era, which starts with 1950, it was up to local observers or newspapers to determine whether a storm was a tornado or straight-line winds.
With Omaha, the National Weather Service at the time of the 1975 tornado included just six previous twisters to strike the city proper. Its official list had 1877, 1880, 1883, 1919 and 1968.
Research, however, provides proof that a tornado on March 11, 1902, east of today’s North High School and the 1925 tornado should be included. Both were confirmed to newspapers by Weather Bureau meteorologists.
The 1925 tornado, and the one six years earlier, had the longest storm tracks aside from 1913 and 1975, until storms in June 2008.
Thunderstorms were predicted for Omaha on June 3, 1925, which happened to be Ak’s opening day of racing. The city’s social class, including Mayor James Dahlman, the Brandeis brothers and the Ak-Sar-Ben queen, was in its finery at the track. And watched the judges’ stand be picked up and slammed against the grandstand before the fifth race.
The Associated Press reported that the music of Dan Desdunes’ Black concert band was credited for averting a “disastrous panic.”
“With thousands struggling for a safe spot and the lives of women and children endangered, a band struck up a lively tune which was not even stopped when several were bowled over and Dan struck by a flying splinter,’’ the report continued. “Soon the crowd joined in the song of ‘Omaha’ and all danger of a panic was over.”
The damage path began at a dairy at 74th and Pacific Streets, then through Elmwood Park, the east side of Fairacres and the northwest corner of what is now Memorial Park, then a golf course.
Fourteen houses between 56th and 60th Street north of Western Avenue were damaged before the storm went through the Omaha Country Club grounds on the east side of Benson and into Krug Park across the street.
“Twenty-five women and children, gathered in the Krug Park office,’’ The World-Herald reported, “became panic stricken as they looked out the window towards the country club and saw a huge cloud whirling and twisting its way along Military Avenue carrying tree branches and boards with it.”
Damage was minor at the amusement park.
The final hard-hit area was northwest of Fontenelle Park. Twenty homes and the Ferguson greenhouse at 50th Street and Ames Avenue were damaged.
Three deaths resulted, two as byproducts of the storm. A toddler touched downed electrical wires the next morning. A 69-year-old woman living near 36th Street and Ames Avenue, a mile from the final storm damage, suffered heart paralyzation after being out in the storm.
The third death, of a 70-year-old painter working at Krug Park, was deemed due to a windstorm — not a tornado — by a district county judge in awarding workmen’s compensation to the man’s widow. Krug Park’s lawyers argued unsuccessfully that the death was caused by a tornado (as the Weather Bureau had determined) that was an “act of God.”
On April 6, 1919, “unsettled” was the weather forecast for Omaha. It was more than an understatement at 8:48 that night.
On a path that started close to that of the 1913 tornado (described by the Omaha Bee as moving in a “skip-stop manner”), the first houses damaged were near 60th and Center Streets. Near 52nd and Leavenworth Streets, two entire blocks were destroyed.
The tornado followed the ridge on 49th Street into Dundee before veering north-northeast at Cuming Street and lifted at 45th Street and Military Avenue before reaching the Nebraska School for the Deaf several blocks away.
As for the 1913 and 1975 tornadoes, those have been chronicled time and again. In the case of 1975, the 50-year anniversary is two years from now.
But how many lives really were taken in 1913? It wasn’t the early estimates of several hundred nor was it the purported total of 94 that’s often cited.
So what was it? I wanted to find out, and through Omaha’s three dailies of the time created a spreadsheet of the deaths.
Including those who died from their injuries a day or days later, the total of known deaths in Omaha was 116.