Meet Bob Marks, Omaha History Detective

Every locale has its history buffs. Bob Marks is one of Omaha’s. He has been researching, verifying and debunking local lore for the past 37 years.

Beginning Sunday, Marks will write a weekly column for The World-Herald called the Omaha History Detective. In it, the octogenarian shares his favorite “cases.”

“I aim to correct some published misconceptions about Omaha’s past,” Marks said.

He approaches his hobby with the precision of an accountant — his lifelong occupation.

Marks was director of corporate income taxes for Mutual of Omaha from 1975 to 2001. He got interested in Omaha history during the planning for Mutual’s 75th anniversary celebration in 1984.

“I was curious about what Omaha looked like at the time of its founding in 1854, and then when Dr. C.C. Criss established Mutual in 1909,” Marks said.

He started combing city directories and library archives, and joined the newly established docent program at Western Heritage Museum (now the Durham Museum). He especially enjoyed browsing the museum’s photo archives and became fascinated with the Bostwick-Frohardt Collection documenting early Omaha.