Meet Bob Marks, Omaha History Detective

Every locale has its history buffs. Bob Marks is one of Omaha’s. He has been researching, verifying and debunking local lore for the past 37 years.
Beginning Sunday, Marks will write a weekly column for The World-Herald called the Omaha History Detective. In it, the octogenarian shares his favorite “cases.”
“I aim to correct some published misconceptions about Omaha’s past,” Marks said.
He approaches his hobby with the precision of an accountant — his lifelong occupation.
Marks was director of corporate income taxes for Mutual of Omaha from 1975 to 2001. He got interested in Omaha history during the planning for Mutual’s 75th anniversary celebration in 1984.
“I was curious about what Omaha looked like at the time of its founding in 1854, and then when Dr. C.C. Criss established Mutual in 1909,” Marks said.
He started combing city directories and library archives, and joined the newly established docent program at Western Heritage Museum (now the Durham Museum). He especially enjoyed browsing the museum’s photo archives and became fascinated with the Bostwick-Frohardt Collection documenting early Omaha.
For many of his World-Herald columns, Marks will reach into his own 5,000-plus collection of postcards depicting Omaha from the early 1900s to the present.
“I have compiled a catalog of the Omaha cards I own, but I know it is impossible to acquire a complete collection,” he said.
The history buff also has made a study of downtown Omaha buildings and recently donated 40 notebooks of data on their histories to the Durham.
Marks describes his body of work as a distillation of historically accurate scenes and events.
“There isn’t a historian alive who isn’t going to be second-guessed,” Marks said.
But he stands behind his narratives.
“It galls me when conceptions about our past are incorrect,” he said. “But my stories will not be entirely scholarly. I hope they will be entertaining, as well.”
