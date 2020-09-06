Meet Monarch, the Omaha buffalo who had a 'death warrant'

No, this postcard doesn’t depict a long-ago pep rally before a Nebraska-Colorado football game. But it is one of the most bizarre and mysterious Omaha postcards in my collection, and for years I wondered about the story behind it. Here is what I recently uncovered.
Monarch was originally the property of William “Buffalo Bill” Cody, and was one of the herd used in his internationally popular Wild West Shows. Born in London in 1893, Monarch reputedly grew to be the largest buffalo (more accurately, American bison) in captivity. But, by 1903, he had become a bit of a bad bison — getting loose, destroying property and scaring folks wherever he traveled.
In consequence, Cody sold him to the City of Omaha and he was placed in Omaha’s Riverview Park, where there was a fledgling zoo. Monarch had been at the park less than three years when the Omaha Bee, on Dec. 6, 1906, featured a news item headlined, “DEATH WARRANT FOR MONARCH.” The Bee reported that it had become “really dangerous to have him at the park.” It was alleged that Monarch had even attempted to attack his old boss during one of Buffalo Bill’s visits to the zoo.
So, on Dec. 12, 1906, the 17 Omahans pictured on the postcard gathered for an execution ceremony of sorts. (What would PETA say today?) You may recognize “Cowboy Jim” Dahlman, newly elected Mayor of Omaha, holding the rifle. He was elected to administer the fatal shot, which he did with pinpoint accuracy from 30 feet.
The rights to Monarch’s carcass had been bought by William Buthorn, a proprietor of the Schlitz Hotel at 16th and Harney Streets. He sold the meat and consigned the enormous head to Omaha taxidermist J.E. Wallace. Buthorn had planned to display the mounted head in his hotel’s café, the Heidelberg. However, Buthorn sold his interest in the Schlitz Hotel franchise in January 1907. The last word on Monarch was that his head was destined for Buthorn’s “private collection.”
Now we know how to answer the question that goes, “How many Omahans does it take to kill a buffalo?” Answer: “17. The Mayor and 16 witnesses.”
After the firing-squad death of Monarch, the zoo at Riverview Park acquired another bison and named it Monarch II. By 1911, the herd there numbered seven. And, believe it or not, on Jan. 28, 1912, Monarch II attacked and killed Nels Anderson, the keeper who was trying to feed him.
A week later, the Omaha World-Herald reported on a reader’s money-making scheme to exhibit Monarch II, while still alive, in a vacant downtown store for a 10-cent admission fee for adults and 5 cents for children.
Then this misguided entrepreneur proposed that “as soon as the show peters out, he would have the animal killed and mounted in a glass case to be placed on exhibition at Riverview park.”
Bison attacks are not a problem of bygone days alone. A recent headline out of Sturgis, South Dakota, read: “Motorcycle Rally-Goer Survives Wild Bison Attack Because Her Pants Fell Off.” With apologies to my favorite humorist, Dave Barry, I am not making this up!
In 1963, Riverview Park officially became the Henry Doorly Zoo after receiving a gift of $750,000 from Margaret Doorly, the widow of the long-time World-Herald publisher. Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo is now widely acknowledged as one of the finest of its kind in the nation.
Bob Marks lives in Omaha, where he sleuths for local history and delights in busting myths and setting the record straight. He credits his hobby to the 75th anniversary in 1984 of his former employer, Mutual of Omaha. Marks was curious about what Omaha looked like in 1909, when Mutual began. The findings were so fascinating, it became a quest to uncover more.
