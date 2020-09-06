Meet Monarch, the Omaha buffalo who had a 'death warrant'

No, this postcard doesn’t depict a long-ago pep rally before a Nebraska-Colorado football game. But it is one of the most bizarre and mysterious Omaha postcards in my collection, and for years I wondered about the story behind it. Here is what I recently uncovered.

Monarch was originally the property of William “Buffalo Bill” Cody, and was one of the herd used in his internationally popular Wild West Shows. Born in London in 1893, Monarch reputedly grew to be the largest buffalo (more accurately, American bison) in captivity. But, by 1903, he had become a bit of a bad bison — getting loose, destroying property and scaring folks wherever he traveled.

In consequence, Cody sold him to the City of Omaha and he was placed in Omaha’s Riverview Park, where there was a fledgling zoo. Monarch had been at the park less than three years when the Omaha Bee, on Dec. 6, 1906, featured a news item headlined, “DEATH WARRANT FOR MONARCH.” The Bee reported that it had become “really dangerous to have him at the park.” It was alleged that Monarch had even attempted to attack his old boss during one of Buffalo Bill’s visits to the zoo.