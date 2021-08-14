Memory of demolished post office lives on outside Omaha's TD Ameritrade Park

“No, no, no, no. Here’s what we are going to do,” Ziegenbein recalled saying.

She sent the team to the site of the razed post office, where the First National Bank and DoubleTree hotel complex now operate. A huge picture of the old post office — and its prominent clock tower — was hanging in a lower lobby.

Ziegenbein asked them to replicate the tower feature as a sort of “punctuation mark” at the end of the corridor.

In its day, the actual clock tower stretched above the copper roofline of the post office constructed in Richardsonian Romanesque style similar to other postal facilities of that era around the nation. The building, with its hand-carved exterior details, arches and stained glass, was declared surplus by the federal government in the early 1960s after its replacement was built at a different location south of downtown.

Landmarks took its futile rescue attempt to a national level. At one point, the group proposed restoring a portion of the post office as a “western gateway center” with a hotel, new National Park Service headquarters, travel offices, restaurant and more.

But the business community and then-Mayor A.V. Sorenson pushed for the deteriorating structure to be razed and the site redeveloped and put on the tax rolls.