Minister who led mourning for Cpl. Daegan Page spent 27 years in Marines

The Rev. Suzanne How wore a Marine Corps uniform for 27 years before she became a woman of the cloth.
In September, How — now the pastor of Immanuel State Line and Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Wymore, Nebraska — presided over the services for Cpl. Daegan Page, a Marine from Omaha who was killed when a terrorist bomb exploded near the airport gate in Kabul, Afghanistan.
How said she was able to blend aspects of both her career callings to give comfort to Page’s family in Omaha and to a community in mourning.
“The really wonderful thing that happened that day is that both sides of my life came together,” she said. “The sergeant major side: (I had) been to Iraq three times and knew what Cpl. Page had gone through being deployed ... And then as a pastor, to bring out his love of his family and his fellow Marines and his God.”
How, 59, grew up in Omaha’s Maple Village neighborhood and graduated from Omaha Technical High School in 1980. She studied for a year at the University of Nebraska at Omaha before enlisting in the Marine Corps in 1982. She broke boundaries as a female leader and said she was never bored on the job.
How started her career as a signals intelligence/ground electronic warfare operator from 1983 to 1994. She was stationed in Scotland, Japan, Hawaii, the Panama Canal and South Korea.
“Every place had something so special and so unique,” she said. “It was a really, really great experience.”
After her time in intelligence, How volunteered to become a drill instructor and trained recruits at Parris Island, South Carolina, for three and a half years. She then went on to train officer candidates at officer training school in Quantico, Virginia, and later trained midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy.
How was the first female Marine to train Marine recruits, officer candidates, and midshipmen.
The final phase of her career was in the operating forces. She went on her first deployment in Iraq in 2003 and right before her second tour, was promoted to sergeant major of headquarters and service battalion of the Marine logistics group. She completed three deployments in total.
For the last three and a half years of her career, How was the top enlisted Marine in a new V-22 Osprey squadron.
“The Osprey is that aircraft that can land like a helicopter and fly like a plane,” she said. “I was the first ever female sergeant major of a V-22 squadron, that was a lot of fun.”
How said she was never bored in the Marines and always pushed herself and her fellow Marines to perform at a high level.
“I like a challenge,” she said. “There was always something new to learn and to conquer.”
While How faced some resistance as a female leader in the Marines, she said she never let that discourage her.
“I saw myself as a Marine — a Marine first,” she said. “That was my attitude. I didn’t expect people to treat me differently.”
After retiring from the Marines in 2009, How attended Luther Seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota, and became a pastor, something she said she was called to do.
“If God wants you to serve in some form or fashion, you can run, you can try to hide,” she said. “But eventually if you’re called by God to do something, he will win.”
How said she doesn’t think she would be where she is today if she hadn’t served in the Marines and will always cherish her years of service.
“It’s really hard to describe my love for the Marine Corps,” she said.
World-Herald staff writer Steve Liewer contributed to this story.