Minister who led mourning for Cpl. Daegan Page spent 27 years in Marines

“Every place had something so special and so unique,” she said. “It was a really, really great experience.”

After her time in intelligence, How volunteered to become a drill instructor and trained recruits at Parris Island, South Carolina, for three and a half years. She then went on to train officer candidates at officer training school in Quantico, Virginia, and later trained midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy.

How was the first female Marine to train Marine recruits, officer candidates, and midshipmen.

The final phase of her career was in the operating forces. She went on her first deployment in Iraq in 2003 and right before her second tour, was promoted to sergeant major of headquarters and service battalion of the Marine logistics group. She completed three deployments in total.

For the last three and a half years of her career, How was the top enlisted Marine in a new V-22 Osprey squadron.

“The Osprey is that aircraft that can land like a helicopter and fly like a plane,” she said. “I was the first ever female sergeant major of a V-22 squadron, that was a lot of fun.”

How said she was never bored in the Marines and always pushed herself and her fellow Marines to perform at a high level.