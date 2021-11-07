Nebraska beet fields and Vietnam battlefields launched Marty Ramirez's activist voice

Marty Ramirez rarely had the nightmares or flashbacks of combat that have haunted many other Vietnam veterans.
In the more than 50 years since a rocket blast nearly killed him 10 days before his tour was to end, the Purple Heart recipient barely even discussed the war with his wife and their seven children.
But just recently — as the Scottsbluff native helped lead an effort to honor Latino vets of western Nebraska — emotions spilled. Memories, both dark and bright, awakened like never before.
Vivid in his mind’s eye was that “brown boy from the barrio” who, fresh out of college, was drafted and sent to the front lines during the Tet Offensive, a period of the heaviest fighting.
Like it was yesterday, he saw that 22-year-old baseball standout who hadn’t grasped the danger of it all — not until his first field assignment when he saw seven comrades blown up in a mine explosion.
Eight more times that year would young Ramirez himself dodge death, protected by his U.S. Army helmet adorned with a Catholic Rosary and letters NEBR.
Now 75, Ramirez recalled in an interview that his post-war 1969 homecoming left him feeling marginalized, despite his service. He returned to a Latino neighborhood that remained largely without streetlights or paved roads. He felt the same stay-on-your-side-of-the-tracks attitude, and emerged with a newfound resolve to lift and stand up for his community.
Today, many describe the retired counselor psychologist as a mentor, motivator, leader — one of the state’s most influential Latinos.
On this Veteran’s Day, Ramirez, who lives in Lincoln, again will be in his hometown of Scottsbluff to unveil the final phase of the Chicano/Mexican-American Veterans Monument engraved with names of some 600 who served from the area.
The grouping of stone memorials next to the town’s Guadalupe Center reflect Ramirez’s decades-long mission to ensure that his community is duly recognized for its contributions, particularly Mexican-American vets and their families.
“There’s a pride and a history that’s been largely ignored,” he said. “Now we’re telling our story.”
***
Marty Ramirez grew up the youngest of 11 kids, in a patriotic family that toiled in the sugar beet fields along the North Platte River valley.
His father fought in the early 1900s with Mexican revolutionary Pancho Villa and, as family lore goes, was a young teenager when he escaped assassination by government forces and crossed the Sierra Madre mountains to the United States.
Born actually Tiburcio Gonzales, the dad took the name Jose Ramirez after he heard it called by a railroad boss looking for workers. No one answered, and Gonzales broke the silence by yelling, “Soy yo (That’s me).”
The alias stuck. Ramirez says the incident reflects a desire-to-work ethic he remembers in his neighborhood. Ramirez himself started laboring in the beet fields at age 9. His mom, Maria Concepcion, who also had emigrated from Mexico, ran the home. Dad arranged breaks from his railroad job to join the kids in the fields.
Their childhood home was modest, with no electricity and an outhouse for a bathroom. Ramirez said local leadership and policies at the time kept the largely Latino neighborhood and its residents on the fringes, disconnected from political and civic engagement.
Yet kids didn’t lack for fun, mischief or cultural traditions, Ramirez said. He boxed in Golden Gloves tournaments. One of his brothers, Isabel, helped coach him and friends into championship baseball players.
It was Ramirez’s athleticism — and a hand from a banker dad of a teammate who saw his potential — that propelled the infielder out of the barrio. At 17, Ramirez went to Chadron State College to pursue his then-dream to become a professional baseball player.
There, he caught the eye of a co-ed named Connie Holm.
In July of 1967, Ramirez graduated with his future wife at his side, and sociology and Spanish degrees in hand.
He was contemplating his next move when, two months after graduation, the order arrived from the U.S. Selective Service System.
***
Ramirez joined the 60% of Latino boys from his high school class of 1963 who were drafted, including five of his closest friends.
Later, the war’s disproportionate casualty rate for minorities would shape his activism. But Ramirez didn’t question his Vietnam assignment at the time.
His brothers earlier had served in the military. Most households he knew had altars or walls respectfully devoted to loved ones in uniform. “Traditional Mexican mentality was, ‘You serve, and serve proudly.’ “
He and Connie married three months after he was drafted, and honeymooned in Hawaii. He said he was naive about the perils ahead in Vietnam.
After basic and advanced infantry training, he arrived on a sweltering 1968 day in Bien Hoa, as a member of the 199th Infantry Light Brigade during the high-casualty Tet offensive period.
Ramirez served as a radioman, carrying a 75-pound backpack that made him a prime target of enemy troops hoping to wipe out communications of the scouting squad.
On his first field mission, Ramirez fell out of his No. 2 place in line when he stopped to stare curiously at a massive enemy campsite so fresh that cooking pots were boiling over. The pause saved his life, as seven soldiers ahead of him were killed when that mine detonated.
Ramirez’s final battle occurred near Saigon where his unit, guarding lots of ammunition, had stopped to rest under a bridge. The sound of rockets sent Ramirez scrambling in pitch dark to get out from the powder keg situation.
He was struck by explosive fragments as he climbed — and then fell about 50 feet and yelled for a medic before blacking out: “My leg. My leg.”
He still has constant physical reminders: shrapnel scars, numbness in the leg.
Once back in western Nebraska in 1969, Ramirez saw the nation’s racial and ethnic inequities more clearly. He watched demonstrations in Texas and California that protested discriminatory policies and pushed for civil rights.
His own activism and advocacy fired up. He advised the Latino student group at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he earned a master’s degree and a doctorate.
A psychologist, Ramirez counseled students at UNL for 38 years. He took a special interest in recruiting and supporting underrepresented populations, including young people from the Scottsbluff area.
“If they dropped out, he went after them,” brother Isabel recalled. “A lot of them returned.”
Dora Olivares was one. The Lyman, Nebraska, native recalled returning to campus, newly divorced and with a toddler in tow. On the eve she was to start UNL again, she noticed her daughter’s chicken pox. Ramirez told her to bring little Janelle to his house to stay with his family while she was in class.
“He went above and beyond,” said Olivares. “Marty knew it wasn’t enough to have his office in a building and have the title. He knew he had to be proactive and come find us.”
Olivares, one of 11 kids of migrant workers, went on to become an assistant high school principal in Gering who often took “a page out of Marty’s book” and found paths to higher education for other teens.
Michelle Suarez recalls how Ramirez connected her and twin sister, Marcella Sanchez-Nelsen, with major scholarships that helped them finish UNL. Both Scottsbluff natives became educators; Suarez is a retired Lincoln elementary principal.
“He planted seeds — started the ripples that have and still reverberate across lots of families,” said Suarez. “The thing about Marty is he keeps circling back with people he knows to make sure they’re invested, organized and working together in common goals.”
Ramirez has racked up numerous honors for advocacy. Among those: Man of the Year from the League of United Latin American Citizens; Jim Wolf Equal Justice winner from Nebraska Appleseed; Distinguished Alumni Award from Chadron State College; the UNL Multicultural Center’s Influencer Award.
More recently, Ramirez helped organize Las Voces, a statewide volunteer network that meets twice a month and aims to amplify “the voices” of Latinos and close gaps in health care, government, education.
And he felt a new inspiration after lifelong buddy Joe Perez grabbed the mic at their high school class reunion to give a shout out to the “barrio boys” — a tight-knit group of six friends, including Ramirez, who survived Vietnam and went on to launch community-minded careers.
Ramirez felt that his friends, and other Hispanic vets and their families of the Scottsbluff area, deserved more for their contributions. He cites an estimate that Mexican-American casualties in Vietnam were close to double the ethnic group’s share of the U.S. population. He and the buddies were bothered by headlines, even a half-century after Vietnam, that they said perpetuated a negative perception of people of Mexican descent.
Thus began the veterans memorial project.
Two years in the making, the final pieces of the $30,000 project will be unveiled Nov. 11. Fundraising has come mostly in small increments from classmates and families.
Ramirez views the memorial, and advocacy work that followed Vietnam, as a reason God allowed him to survive.
He’s thankful for the opportunity to have touched lives, and encourage education, including for his own seven kids who all earned college degrees (his dad had reached third grade; his mom, sixth).
Of his Vietnam service, Ramirez said, “I’d do it all over again.”
“I found my voice through activism,” he said. “In my heart I’ll always be the little brown boy from the barrio.”
