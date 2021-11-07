Nebraska beet fields and Vietnam battlefields launched Marty Ramirez's activist voice

Marty Ramirez rarely had the nightmares or flashbacks of combat that have haunted many other Vietnam veterans.

In the more than 50 years since a rocket blast nearly killed him 10 days before his tour was to end, the Purple Heart recipient barely even discussed the war with his wife and their seven children.

But just recently — as the Scottsbluff native helped lead an effort to honor Latino vets of western Nebraska — emotions spilled. Memories, both dark and bright, awakened like never before.

Vivid in his mind’s eye was that “brown boy from the barrio” who, fresh out of college, was drafted and sent to the front lines during the Tet Offensive, a period of the heaviest fighting.

Like it was yesterday, he saw that 22-year-old baseball standout who hadn’t grasped the danger of it all — not until his first field assignment when he saw seven comrades blown up in a mine explosion.

Eight more times that year would young Ramirez himself dodge death, protected by his U.S. Army helmet adorned with a Catholic Rosary and letters NEBR.