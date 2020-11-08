Nebraska National Guard vet helped pave way for women in military

Sgt. 1st Class Jenny Bos serves as a truck driving instructor for the Nebraska National Guard, teaching everything from how to properly tie down a load to how to run a convoy operation.
Many of her students might be surprised to know their 37-year-old teacher is a combat veteran who earned a Bronze Star with Valor in Iraq.
It’s not something the modest Bos brings up, either during her part-time Guard work or in her regular job as an elementary school teacher in her adopted home of Columbus.
“It gets brought up sometimes by the other instructors, more when I’m not around,” Bos said recently.
The role of women in the military has changed much since 2015, when the Defense Department decided to open most combat roles to women.
The new policy always seemed a little strange to Bos, because she’d already been in combat a decade earlier while part of a Nebraska Guard trucking unit in Iraq.
In fact, it was the mettle that female soldiers like Bos showed during service in the deadly proving grounds of Iraq and Afghanistan that helped inspire the Pentagon’s change.
Bos — at the time, Pfc. Jenny Beck of Clarks, Nebraska — went to Iraq with the Nebraska National Guard’s Columbus-based 1075th Transportation Company.
On March 20, 2005, she was part of a convoy of about 30 trucks that suddenly came under one of the most sophisticated ambushes ever seen in Iraq.
A huge roadside bomb sent a bus flying into the air and into the path of the convoy, bringing most of the trucks to a screeching halt. Then up to 50 insurgents opened fire on the convoy from both sides of the road with automatic weapons and rocket-propelled grenades.
A grenade exploded in the hood of one of the guard trucks, and both occupants were also hit by gunfire. Two other Nebraska guard drivers also were shot.
The convoy commander in the lead vehicle had gotten through unscathed and was about to return to the ambush scene. But a voice on the radio told him to stay back.
“We’re coming out,” Bos told him.
Bos wasn’t the highest ranking soldier left in the field. But she took the leading role in rallying the stalled convoy to get it out of the kill zone.
Bos worked to untangle the trucks and get them moving. Then she pulled her rig alongside the truck that had been hit with the grenade, fearing the worst. She was relieved to find both soldiers alive.
One of the soldiers told Bos he was hopelessly stuck in the wreckage. But she told him they weren’t leaving him. Using all her strength, she pulled the 205-pound soldier loose and out of the cab.
The rest of the trucks got moving out of the death trap, and gun trucks from the Kentucky National Guard soon arrived to help repel the attack.
In the end, four Nebraska guardsmen were seriously wounded. But everyone in the convoy amazingly survived.
Not only was Bos awarded a Bronze Star with Valor, a woman in the Kentucky Guard unit who killed at least three insurgents with her rifle was awarded a Silver Star — the first woman to earn one in close combat.
Bos at the time said she just did what needed to be done, so scared that she felt like throwing up the entire time.
But her actions and that of other women soldiers — as well as Iraqi battlefields in which a support unit was as likely to see action as a combat squad — helped prove to military brass that most of the distinctions being drawn between the sexes were now irrelevant.
Bos said the Nebraska Guard soldiers all knew they’d been lucky to survive. In fact, each year since, Bos has organized a reunion in Columbus on the anniversary of the attack.
Every year, that is, until this one. COVID-19 made it impossible. But Bos said the bonds forged that day will never be broken.
She knows that some of her former fellow soldiers still deal with the effects of that day. But most have been able to move on with their lives.
“I think about how life could have been completely different from where I am now to what could have been,” she said. “One little bullet aimed in a different direction would have put me on a different path than I am now. I think about how it would affect my kids.”
It’s a little hard for the mother of three to believe, but she’s now been in the Guard for almost 20 years. Her husband, Tim, whom she met in the 1075th, got out years ago. But the benefits and the camaraderie have kept her in.
“I have met so many great people along the way, my husband on top of it,” she said. “Some of my best friends are the people I’ve met through the military. The people are really what has kept me in.”
Offutt Air Force Base through the years
cordes@owh.com, 402-444-1130, twitter.com/henrycordes
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!