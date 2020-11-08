Nebraska National Guard vet helped pave way for women in military

The rest of the trucks got moving out of the death trap, and gun trucks from the Kentucky National Guard soon arrived to help repel the attack.

In the end, four Nebraska guardsmen were seriously wounded. But everyone in the convoy amazingly survived.

Not only was Bos awarded a Bronze Star with Valor, a woman in the Kentucky Guard unit who killed at least three insurgents with her rifle was awarded a Silver Star — the first woman to earn one in close combat.

Bos at the time said she just did what needed to be done, so scared that she felt like throwing up the entire time.

But her actions and that of other women soldiers — as well as Iraqi battlefields in which a support unit was as likely to see action as a combat squad — helped prove to military brass that most of the distinctions being drawn between the sexes were now irrelevant.

Bos said the Nebraska Guard soldiers all knew they’d been lucky to survive. In fact, each year since, Bos has organized a reunion in Columbus on the anniversary of the attack.

Every year, that is, until this one. COVID-19 made it impossible. But Bos said the bonds forged that day will never be broken.