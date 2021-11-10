Nebraska nurse practitioner aided women, babies during 24-year Air Force career

“I just felt like it was something I wanted to do,” Smith said. “I always joke: Because I was born on the Fourth of July, I had some patriotism in me.”

The Air Force trained her to be an aeromedical specialist, a kind of combination EMT, certified nursing assistant, and medical aide. She was assigned to RAF Alconbury, a U.S. Air Force base in England about 60 miles north of London.

“I had always been interested in science and medicine,” Smith said. “That first tour kind of cemented my plans.”

After that first tour, she stepped away from active-duty service to earn a nursing degree from the University of Iowa while serving in the Air National Guard. She rejoined the Air Force as a nurse, and as an officer, in 1995.

That led to a rewarding assignment in the neonatal intensive care unit at a military hospital in Okinawa from 1998-2001, a tour that reinforced her decision to become a nurse.

NICU nurses can’t help but become attached to their tiny patients, who are sick and vulnerable.

“You work with the same baby — especially if it was a sick baby — for days or weeks,” Smith said. “You spend 12 hours a day, several times a week.”