Nebraska nurse practitioner aided women, babies during 24-year Air Force career

During 24 years in Air Force medicine, Mary Smith, a retired Air Force nurse practitioner, had put in many long, hard days.
Never before, though, had one ended with crowds of sign-wielding strangers — and a few friends — cheering for her and for her 134 fellow Nebraska veterans, all of them women.
That was Sept. 24, 2018, and the scene was Eppley Airfield, at the conclusion of Patriotic Productions’ honor flight trip to Washington, D.C., for female vets.
“It was like an indoor parade, with thousands of people,” Smith said. “It was very emotional, at the end of a very long day.”
Smith could hardly have imagined such a rousing welcome home that day 30 years earlier when she had left her hometown of Howells, Nebraska, to join the Air Force.
The daughter of a seed corn dealer, Smith had deep roots in the town of 600 about 60 miles northwest of Omaha. She graduated from the local high school in 1986 and attended Nebraska Wesleyan for a year.
But the private-school tuition threatened to leave her loaded with student-loan debt. In the Air Force, she saw a chance to see the world beyond Howells while earning some college money — and scratching a patriotic itch.
Smith’s father had served in the military during World War II. And her aunt and uncle in nearby Dodge, Nebraska, had 11 sons, 10 of whom served in uniform.
“I just felt like it was something I wanted to do,” Smith said. “I always joke: Because I was born on the Fourth of July, I had some patriotism in me.”
The Air Force trained her to be an aeromedical specialist, a kind of combination EMT, certified nursing assistant, and medical aide. She was assigned to RAF Alconbury, a U.S. Air Force base in England about 60 miles north of London.
“I had always been interested in science and medicine,” Smith said. “That first tour kind of cemented my plans.”
After that first tour, she stepped away from active-duty service to earn a nursing degree from the University of Iowa while serving in the Air National Guard. She rejoined the Air Force as a nurse, and as an officer, in 1995.
That led to a rewarding assignment in the neonatal intensive care unit at a military hospital in Okinawa from 1998-2001, a tour that reinforced her decision to become a nurse.
NICU nurses can’t help but become attached to their tiny patients, who are sick and vulnerable.
“You work with the same baby — especially if it was a sick baby — for days or weeks,” Smith said. “You spend 12 hours a day, several times a week.”
The joy from the cases that end well lingers for a long time. So does the pain from those that didn’t — like one little boy who was born premature, just 23 weeks into his mother’s pregnancy.
“I worked with him for 42 days,” Smith said quietly. “I was with him when he passed.”
Following that tour, Smith faced a choice. She could remain a nurse, and move into management, or earn a master’s degree and become a nurse practitioner.
Nurse practitioners are qualified to take a larger role in managing patient care, including ordering and interpreting diagnostic tests, treating chronic conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure, and prescribing drugs. It also meant she could continue to treat patients.
So she headed home from Japan to study close to home at University of Nebraska Medical Center while her husband, Command Chief Master Sgt. Martin Smith — whom she had met during her first tour in England — took an assignment at Offutt Air Force Base.
Smith was in class on Sept. 11, 2001, when al Qaeda terrorists hijacked commercial airliners and crashed them into the World Trade Center and Pentagon, killing nearly 3,000. In the aftermath, President George W. Bush launched wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
After earning her master’s — specializing in women’s health — Smith was ready to deploy. She got the call in 2008, when she was sent to Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan, for five months.
“It was eye-opening — scary at times,” Smith said. “You could hear gunshots all the time outside of the base.”
Smith was the only women’s health practitioner in the Afghanistan and Iraq combat zones. She joined an American OB/GYN doctor on weekly visits to an Egyptian hospital at Bagram that served Afghan patients. She assisted in performing hysterectomies and treating cancer patients in a country without oncologists or chemotherapy.
For the first time, Smith also treated combat casualties at Bagram.
“We were the hub. If somebody got injured in Afghanistan, they would come to our hospital,” she said. “I saw some things I honestly thought I would never see.”
In 2011, Martin Smith retired from the Air Force as a command chief master sergeant, the top enlisted rank. A year later, Smith retired as a major.
Having traveled all over the world — 13 tours for Martin, nine for Mary — the couple settled back home in Howells to be near Mary’s family.
Soon after retiring, Mary got a job as a women’s health practitioner with Midtown Health Center in Norfolk. She enjoys the work, but it’s different than treating military patients.
“I work mostly with uninsured or low-income people,” she said. “Finding ways to get them the care they need — that was a huge change.”
In 2018, Smith’s sister saw an article about the honor flight for women veterans and encouraged her to apply for a slot. She and her cousin, Jackie Wallick, also a veteran, both made the journey to patriotic sites in Washington, D.C.
The best part, she said, was bonding with nurses who had served before her, in Vietnam and World War II.
And, of course, the memorable homecoming.
