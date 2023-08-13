Ever been to New Edinburgh?

It could have been the name for South Omaha.

Only after prospective investors from Scotland backed out did it change.

Born of the stockyards and packinghouses, the Magic City was the state’s third largest city — behind only Omaha and Lincoln — when South Omaha became part of Omaha through annexation in 1915.

South Omaha’s townsite had two attractive assets. A railroad — the old Union Pacific main line — and a stream ran through it. Cattle and hogs were easily transported and their waste carried off downstream on Mud Creek — or Stink Creek, as it was derisively called by the locals — to the Missouri River.

Until 1883, most of the old settlers of the area were still on their first homesteads. East of the railroad, the land bordering on the bluffs was timberland and considered of little value.

In the 1870s, a few small packing plants sprouted along the tracks between downtown and Summit Siding (near 29th and B Streets). There also were competing small stockyards, the Union and the Omaha, that opened months apart in 1878 in the Sheelytown neighborhood.

Some saw untapped potential. Like Wyoming cattleman Alexander H. Swan, who made at least two trips to Omaha in 1882, likely at the behest of local speculators.

Swan enlisted Omahans Leverett Anderson and Cornelius Schaller to obtain land. John Kenelly’s 280 acres were purchased in 1883. Within four months nine more tracts, notably the Fred Drexel (25th and N Streets) and John Begley (33rd and F Streets) farms, brought the acquisitions for Swan’s new land syndicate to 1,875 acres, for the sum of $327,000.

Swan also formed a Union Stockyards syndicate of local money after Scottish investors bowed out — they bought his Swan Land and Cattle Company for $2.550 million instead. Swan went bust later in the decade from over-aggressiveness and winter-storm losses.

The stockyards opened in August 1884. Drexel’s old 10-room house was the first Livestock Exchange building. The office was in the kitchen, the vault in the pantry, the commission men and a barber shop on the second floor and a “refreshment parlor” in the basement.

To get there, the first road to the stockyards came off the “Bellevue Road” (24th Street) across a ravine.

Drexel’s house was replaced in early 1886 by the first Livestock Exchange Building, four stories with a high turret.

Among those who capitalized on the influx of workers were Frank Pivonka and George Canfield. Pivonka put up a two-story frame building for a restaurant and boarding house. His land included an orchard and a lake at the foot of N Street.

Canfield, who had catered to the old stockyards crowd in Sheelytown with a saloon in 1878, built Canfield House, which became the short-lived Union Stockyards Hotel before it was torn down after a year.

N Street was the first main street. Starting with the first store, Sloane and Saxe selling butcher’s jackets and other general merchandise, west of 25th, N Street soon was lined with saloons and store buildings. C.M. Hunt and Patrick Rowley were the first to built three-story brick blocks.

Nearby was the first U.P. depot, the 80-square-foot frame building was 200 feet south of N. It was the only way to reach Omaha other than walking to 16th and Vinton Streets to catch the horse-drawn streetcar.

South Omaha’s growth was thought to go toward Omaha. Rather, it went toward the south, following the tracks. No smells from the stockyards ever were to waft toward the town. How long did that last?

In 1886, residents and the syndicate disagreed on the issue of incorporating South Omaha as a village, the latter group believing their taxes would rise. On Oct. 16, 1886, the Douglas County Board approved incorporation and appointed C.M. Hunt, Frank J. Sliter, future Nebraska governor E.P. Savage, I.A. Brayton and W.G. Sloane to the first village board.

Savage was the first elected chairman and Daniel O’Donnell the first village clerk. The clerk’s annual salary was $50, the treasurer (M.J. DeGraff) got $25, the city attorney (J.R. Grice) $100. Among the first three ordinances approved was for the regulating of “malt, spiritous and vinous liquors in the village.”

The saloons — there were 10 at the end of 1886 — were a cash cow to the city treasury, the yearly license being $500.

At the end of 1886, South Omaha was home to 1,500 people. The year saw 118 houses built, pushing the town total to about 300.

The boom continued in 1887. By mid-summer, laborers filled 15 rooming houses or hotels, with several more under construction. The Delmonico, said to be the largest hotel, became a South Omaha fixture until the late 1900s. Two brick yards opened, accommodating the burgeoning demand. The Union Pacific replaced its depot.

South Omaha’s government quickly grew from a village to a city of the first class — 25,000 to 40,000 inhabitants — by 1900.

“A great little city had been born,” wrote The World-Herald in 1910. “It was booming. Everything was wide open except the soda foundations, and few Sunday schools worked over time. And as is usual with the sudden coming of greatness and wealth followed the pick lights and the dizziness of civic revelry.

“But South Omaha was too sturdy a youngster to be entirely blinded by the glitter. The wild revelry of the usual boom town had no place besides ambition for South Omaha. There was to be no forgotten dot on a musty map to mark the resting place of the Magic City.”

The stories of early South Omaha life abound. Look for some of those next Sunday.