New Tower Inn's distinctive look, location made it a popular nightlife destination

Mention the Lazy Leopard, the Bird Cage, the Crest or the Crystal Tree dining rooms, and it signaled that a night on the town was in store at the New Tower Inn.

Omaha’s first motel evolved and sprawled to five blocks along the east side of 78th Street between Dodge and Cass Streets. It began as an amenity to Peony Park and took on a life of its own in the early 1960s.

Wedding receptions, high school banquets, couples nights and, yes, singles nights for the mostly 40-and-older crowd, the New Tower was the place. It was distinctive, lasting into the era of hotel chains using the same design for every location.

The New Tower’s front lobby had a Normandy castle motif with great stone walls, heraldic crests and wood-burning fireplace. The massive beams and lofty ceilings carried over into the Crest dining room . Chateaubriand, chops, frog legs and kebabs were among the entrees advertised in 1963.

The Crest became the Crystal Tree in 1973. It owed everything to ABC canceling the “Julie Andrews Hour” variety show. Owner Frank Blazek purchased the glittering crystal tree that Andrews used on the show and it became the focal point of the renovated, renamed restaurant.