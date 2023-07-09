There it was in the National Archives digital collection, the map of a 3-year-old Omaha in 1857.

The map fills a key gap in the city’s cartography — and its history. It’s the only detailed map of Omaha known to exist between the 1854 original plat of the city by A.D. Jones and one in 1866 that reflects the early construction of the Union Pacific railroad.

Beautifully drawn, the 1857 map published by Poppleton and Byers — the newly incorporated city adopted it as its official map — covers a larger area than the 1854 map. The boundaries were 42nd Street on the west, Locust/Maple Street on the north, Bancroft Street on the south and the Missouri River on the east.

From it, the guesswork is gone in pinpointing many early reference points in the development of the city — including pipe dreams of land speculators.

With better precision it’s known where the city’s first institution of higher learning — Simpson College — would have been, where its first cemetery was, where the ferry landing was relocated, and what land the Omaha Claim Club controlled.

Simpson College was proposed on land claimed by the Rev. Moses F. Shinn at 30th and Hamilton Streets. A diagonal road, Kansas Street, would have led to the college’s east entrance from 23rd and Webster Streets. College Street would have connected 24th and Lafayette Streets with 26th Street and Patrick Avenue.

To the north and east of the college site was part of the claim club holdings that encompassed Scrip Town, the ploy Omaha’s founding fathers used to land the territorial capital. They distributed stock in Scrip Town to undecided members of the legislature to buy their votes. James C. Mitchell of Florence notably received about 60 city lots to swing his vote from his town and profited handsomely when selling those at auction the following summer.

The Omaha Claim Club is shown as controlling most of the area between 15th and 24th Streets along Cuming Street north to the boundary with the Sulphur Springs Land Company, which ran diagonally from 30th and Lake Streets to the Saratoga Bend on the Missouri (now Carter Lake) north of Locust.

Other claim club holdings ran southeast from 30th and Cass Streets to 16th and Jackson Streets.

The map confirms that Shinn, on land he had on the other side of the outskirts, had a graveyard at 26th Street and Poppleton Avenue. It was the only cemetery shown.

There were roads leading out of town. The Bellevue road turned southwest at Ninth and Center Streets and then south at 24th and Bancroft. Into the southwest part of the county was a road that followed St. Mary’s Avenue (Mechanic Avenue on the map) before hitting the line of Center Street around 42nd Street.

The Military Road to Fort Kearny, northwest from 24th and Cuming Streets, passed the Simpson College site on the southwest.

The ferry landing — Lone Tree — is shown at the foot of Nicholas Street, upriver from the 1854 map that had it placed at Davenport Street. It’s said that original ferry owner William D. Brown moved the landing around several times to adjust to river conditions.

Beside Shinn, the claim club and Sulphur Springs, other large landholders on the map included brothers Enos and Jesse Lowe, Harrison Johnson (his path to the city was Mechanic/St. Mary’s Avenue), Andrew Hanscom, O.B. Selden, J.M. Palmer, J.W. Holsey, S.E. Rogers & Augustus Kountze, Ball & Wells, the Omaha Land and Quarry Co. (the Grandview town site south of downtown), Cuming & Bridge, Bridge & Hunsicker, R.B. Whitted, J.M. Glass, C.B. Smith, Roswell Pierce and A.G. Clarke.

Map publishers Andrew Poppleton and William Byers were law partners and land agents. Poppleton served as mayor and defended Chief Standing Bear in the famous 1879 trial. Byers succumbed to gold fever in 1859, taking a printing press by wagon and starting the Rocky Mountain News in Denver.

The one who undoubtedly did the most work, however, was surveyor Chauncey Wiltse. He and Byers are listed as drawing the map. Wiltse later staked out the Nebraska/South Dakota state line.

Finding their work was one of my quests. But still out there is a different kind of map — for the golf course at the original Happy Hollow Club (1907-1924) in Dundee — that not even the country club has a copy. Can you help?