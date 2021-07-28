North Omaha civil rights leader to hold book-signing

Rodney Wead’s story shines a light on the African-American struggle for the American Dream, former State Sen. Brenda Council says.
Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers puts it more succinctly. “Rodney Wead is a real-life superhero,” Rodgers says.
Wead, the North Omaha icon who turned 86 in June, has written a 100-page biography about his experiences as a civil rights leader and activist. The book is co-authored by Wead’s daughter Ann and available at retailers online.
Wead will sell and sign books from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Great Plains Black History Museum.
“Above And Beyond: How a tall, lanky kid from Omaha Housing projects spent a lifetime helping others top their dreams,” is an appropriate title for the 6-foot-6 Omaha Central and Dana College graduate with a remarkable record of community service and entrepreneurship.
Wead was instrumental in Omaha’s first credit union for low-income residents. He led the push for Omaha’s first black-owned bank. He spearheaded the first black-owned radio station — KOWH.
He marched in protest against Woolworth’s segregated lunch counter and against presidential candidate George Wallace. He raised money for innovative pocket playgrounds and daycare centers. At one point, Wead instituted a mayor-authorized program called “Ten Cents a Rat,” in which Wead distributed gunny sacks and paid neighborhood kids to catch and kill rats.
Wead’s allies included childhood friend Bob Gibson, Charlie Washington, Warren and Susie Buffett, Cathy Hughes and national figures like Saul Alinksy and Kwame Ture (formerly Stokley Carmichael).
The record of accomplishments demonstrate a man on a personal mission, but Wead's story also paints a vivid picture of North Omaha during the 1940s, '50s and '60s. From the pews of Clair United Methodist Church to the storefronts of North 24th Street to the red-light district bordering the Logan Fontenelle Projects.
Wead, who nearly died of COVID-19 this past February, considers the book an important piece of his legacy. He concludes with an appeal to acknowledge and confront racism, past and present.
“We can change our understanding and perspective by listening to the experiences of others, learning from our past and collaboratively mapping out an inclusive plan for our future,” Wead writes. “Abolishing racism … may be the calling of this new generation of Americans.”
