North Omaha civil rights leader to hold book-signing

Rodney Wead’s story shines a light on the African-American struggle for the American Dream, former State Sen. Brenda Council says.

Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers puts it more succinctly. “Rodney Wead is a real-life superhero,” Rodgers says.

Wead, the North Omaha icon who turned 86 in June, has written a 100-page biography about his experiences as a civil rights leader and activist. The book is co-authored by Wead’s daughter Ann and available at retailers online.

Wead will sell and sign books from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Great Plains Black History Museum.

“Above And Beyond: How a tall, lanky kid from Omaha Housing projects spent a lifetime helping others top their dreams,” is an appropriate title for the 6-foot-6 Omaha Central and Dana College graduate with a remarkable record of community service and entrepreneurship.

Wead was instrumental in Omaha’s first credit union for low-income residents. He led the push for Omaha’s first black-owned bank. He spearheaded the first black-owned radio station — KOWH.