Offutt lab seeks to identify soldiers who fought and died in segregated unit in WWII

The division reached Italy in the late summer and fall of 1944 to plug gaps along the Gothic Line after key units had been transferred to the new front in France.

German forces remained entrenched in the craggy Apennine Mountains. And they were determined to stay put, tying down tens of thousands of U.S. troops.

The 92nd Infantry was assigned the western end of the front, just north of the city Pisa. The division was engaged in fighting along the Gothic Line from the time it arrived there in strength in October 1944 to the end of the war in May 1945.

In 1947 and 1948, the American Graves Registration Service returned to the Gothic Line to search for the remains of U.S. soldiers. Those they couldn’t identify were reburied as “unknowns” in the Florence American Cemetery.

The soldiers who examined one set of the remains, later identified as Rudolph Johnson, suspected a link because a helmet liner was found with him that included the letters “JOH.”

But there were discrepancies, so he was buried as X-298 Castelfiorentina, named for the first cemetery where he was interred. (He was later reburied in Florence.) His family wasn’t told.