Omaha History Detective: A doctor's dalliance turned deadly in 1908

The problems with a finding of suicide were 1) no gun was found at or near the crime scene and 2) there were no powder burns on the deceased’s clothing.

Rustin’s wife and his mother, Mrs. Charles B. (Mary) Rustin, were adamant that his death was murder. This latest jolt to the doctor’s mother must have been devastating. She had now lost her husband and all four of her sons. Her firstborn, James, had died as an infant. Son Henry, an engineer who was responsible for the lighting of the 1898 Trans-Mississippi International Exposition in Omaha, had died of lung problems in 1906. Her youngest, Wilkins, had been the victim of a freak accident in 1892. He died of internal injuries when he ran into the projecting tongue of a wagon while blindfolded during a fraternity initiation at Yale. Her husband lost his life fortune-hunting in 1900 in the Klondike.

The Omaha police immediately sought the case’s surprise femme fatale for questioning. She was identified by The World-Herald as Mrs. A.B. Rice. Mrs. Rice admitted to having been well acquainted with Rustin but claimed to know nothing of his death. But it wasn’t long before Abbie (not A.B.) gave in to pressure from the police and spilled the beans. The police eventually bought her every word, and it was her testimony during the inquest a week later that established the accepted facts, such as they were.