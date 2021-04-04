Omaha History Detective: A doctor's dalliance turned deadly in 1908

On the morning of Sept. 2, 1908, Omahans woke up to the shocking news of the death of Dr. Frederick Rustin, a pillar of the community living at 4108 Farnam St. The cause of death was a single gunshot wound to his abdomen. But was it murder? Or was it suicide? Perhaps it was both? Or, just maybe, it was none of the above.
Dr. Rustin was a 38-year-old 1895 Yale medical school graduate who had returned to Omaha from the East Coast on Valentine’s Day of 1900. He was joined by his wife of two years, Grace, a member of a prominent New England family. He had established a respectable surgery practice in Omaha’s Paxton Block at 16th and Farnam Streets. Of note in later testimony was that the good doctor had contracted typhoid fever in 1904 and nearly died from it.
At 3:15 a.m. on that frenzied morning, Mrs. Dr. Rustin (a mode of identification not uncommon then) was awakened in her home by a pistol shot. When she investigated downstairs, she found her husband lying in a canvas porch chair, and asked, “Fred, what has happened to you?” According to Grace, he answered, “A man shot me,” and lapsed into unconsciousness. An ambulance was called, and Dr. Rustin died at Clarkson Hospital at 7:10 a.m. from a .38-caliber bullet lodged near his spine.
The Omaha police suspected suicide. They were influenced by the knowledge that Rustin’s near-fatal typhoid infection of four years previous had been self-administered! It had been determined that he had injected himself with the typhoid bacteria, and had tried to give himself lockjaw at the same time.
The problems with a finding of suicide were 1) no gun was found at or near the crime scene and 2) there were no powder burns on the deceased’s clothing.
Rustin’s wife and his mother, Mrs. Charles B. (Mary) Rustin, were adamant that his death was murder. This latest jolt to the doctor’s mother must have been devastating. She had now lost her husband and all four of her sons. Her firstborn, James, had died as an infant. Son Henry, an engineer who was responsible for the lighting of the 1898 Trans-Mississippi International Exposition in Omaha, had died of lung problems in 1906. Her youngest, Wilkins, had been the victim of a freak accident in 1892. He died of internal injuries when he ran into the projecting tongue of a wagon while blindfolded during a fraternity initiation at Yale. Her husband lost his life fortune-hunting in 1900 in the Klondike.
The Omaha police immediately sought the case’s surprise femme fatale for questioning. She was identified by The World-Herald as Mrs. A.B. Rice. Mrs. Rice admitted to having been well acquainted with Rustin but claimed to know nothing of his death. But it wasn’t long before Abbie (not A.B.) gave in to pressure from the police and spilled the beans. The police eventually bought her every word, and it was her testimony during the inquest a week later that established the accepted facts, such as they were.
Abbie Clary grew up in Des Moines in a strict family setting. At age 17 in 1906, she entered into an ill-advised marriage with Irving Rice, a soldier who was assigned to duty in Cuba and took Abbie with him. A year later, she had tired of both military and married life, went AWOL on Mr. Rice and returned to her mother in Des Moines. In late 1907, without work or prospects in Iowa, she came to Omaha and soon took up residence in the bordello of Grace Walton at 912 Douglas St.
Throughout her testimony, Abbie admitted to being “a fallen woman.”
Abbie hadn’t been in town long before she met Dr. Rustin. On Dec. 23, 1907, he was dispatched to Walton’s place to see an ailing Mrs. Rice, who was using the more seductive name Leona Bonnell in her business. His visit was for medicinal purposes only. In early 1908, Rustin performed two operations of an undisclosed nature on Abbie. One thing led to many others, and from the time of the first operation, the two became extremely attached. (It was apparently love at first slice.) The doctor even taught Abbie to administer to his patients and accompany him on calls as his nurse.
In 1908, the pitiable pair became increasingly depressed. Fred had a mountain of debt but had neglected his practice and had taken to liquor as well as to the forbidden young woman. It was in August that he first broached the subject of his intent to commit suicide and asked his mistress to add to her list of duties the task of killing him! He thought that his life insurance policies would be invalidated were his death to be ruled a suicide and wanted it to look like murder for the sake of his family.
Of course, after Abbie offed Fred, she would be expected to take her own life, not an uncommon occurrence among women in her profession. So the suicide pact was agreed upon.
Next week: Abbie’s testimony. Who was the leader of the pact?
