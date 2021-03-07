Omaha History Detective: A glimpse of the New York Life in Omaha

The favorite building of Omahans varies, but to me one stands above the others.
It’s Omaha’s first skyscraper, 10 stories high plus an Italianate watch tower, designed by the seminal architecture firm of McKim, Mead & White of New York City.
It was completed in 1889, only six years after the term “skyscraper” was first used. It was built for the New York Life Insurance Company as an office building available to tenants, and still occupies the northeast corner of 17th and Farnam Streets. Today it’s known as “The Omaha Building,” but I still think of it as the New York Life. Those imbued with the romance of stately old buildings may prefer the sobriquet it has earned as “The Old Lady of Farnam Street.”
Imagine, if you can, a time when the only way to get much above the treetops in Omaha was in a hot-air balloon. Before 1889, probably no more than a few dozen people living in Omaha had ever been 10 stories high. On a mild March day in 1889, the Omaha Bee sent one of its daredevil reporters chasing a story to the top of the New York Life Building, still under construction.
In his article labeled “An Aerial View of Omaha,” the unnamed scribe told of giddily clambering up stairs and, eventually, ladders, to the top of the New York Life tower — 13 stories by his reckoning.
He writes breathlessly, “the tower on which we are standing is rushing like the wind through space. The city with all its noise and smoke is left behind and with a delicious feeling of exhilaration we are rising into the regions of infinite blue. One can almost imagine himself etherealized, spiritualized, freed from the fetters of a material body and traveling through infinite space.” Such was the deliciousness of the 19th-century skyscraper experience.
Some of my readers may have guessed that I am abnormally addicted to alliteration. (See.) One of the reasons that the New York Life is my favorite building is that its architectural style is Renaissance Revival Richardsonian Romanesque, with rustication. The work of Henry Hobson Richardson featured semi-circular arches borrowed from Roman architecture, with walls supported by thick masonry, and rusticated exteriors with exaggerated joints and rough surfaces. Richardson strongly influenced Stanford White, the apparent designer of the New York Life Buildings.
In 1891, the New York Life had cast in bronze three Louis St. Gaudens eagles, each spreading its wings returning to its nest grasping a wiggling snake. The “Nesting Eagle” was the insignia of the company and one of them was installed on a pedestal over the main entrance of its Omaha building.
Although my favorite Omaha building resembles a palazzo that one might expect to see in Florence, Italy, it is not unique in the U.S. If you happen to be in the Library District of Kansas City, you may do a double take when you see a virtually identical structure at West 9th and Baltimore Streets.
Originally these iconic Italianate iterations were brought into this world as a set of triplets – the third such building was in St. Paul, Minnesota, but was razed in 1967. Only its bronze eagle was saved.
We are indebted to the wizard electrician/historian Harold Becker for discovering that the first wireless message received in Omaha was beamed to the New York Life Building, Room 720, on Feb. 15, 1905. The Kansas City World sent greetings via the DeForest wireless system, and asked, “Is it warming up any up there?”
The inventor of the system, Lee DeForest, born in Council Bluffs, was considered a father of radio technology. It is instructive to recall that such technology was known as “wireless” at that time. The use of the term “radio” wasn’t common until after 1910.
In 1909, the Omaha National Bank was running out of room in its headquarters at 208 S. 13th St. When the New York Life offered its building at less than its original cost of about $750,000, the bank accepted. It was a sentimental reunion of sorts for the bank’s president, Joseph H. Millard (accent on the last syllable, please), because, in 1886, he had sold his home on that very site to the New York Life Insurance Company for $85,000.
The Omaha National occupied the “Old Lady” for six decades, but by 1969 it had become inadequate for its banking business. Consequently the bank moved to the new 28-story Woodmen Tower directly across 17th Street and was ready for business there on Jan. 12, 1970. The bank brought along its “Nesting Eagle,” now considered its own corporate symbol, and placed it on a sidewalk pedestal on the east side of the Woodmen Tower, directly opposite the former bank headquarters.
In the 1970s there was talk of demolishing the sturdy structure, and a proposal was floated to replace it with a 32-story Transamerica office tower. But thanks in part to a “Save the Omaha Building” campaign spearheaded by Omaha architect George Haecker and World-Herald reporter Herb Probasco, destruction of this urban jewel was delayed and ultimately avoided. In 1977, a partnership of former tenants proposed to buy it and renovate. It had always been a favorite space for lawyers and became the new home of what became the Kutak Rock law firm.
After spending $4.5 million on the 1978 renovation, Bob Kutak’s firm was saluted by Fortune Magazine, saying, “Working with a solidly serious McKim, Mead & White structure, the partnership enlivened a five-story atrium with a spiral staircase and added other unlawyerly features – like a racquetball court.” The writer might also have added that the firm’s displays of modern art were unsurpassed in such a lawyerly setting. The only thing missing was the “Nesting Eagle” of Louis St. Gaudens, still mounted across the street to the west.
Sadly, Robert J. Kutak died before the bronze sculpture could be returned to its historic perch. In 1997, Kutak Rock was finally able to acquire the oldest legal eagle in Omaha from the Omaha National Bank’s successor. Witnessed by a cheering crowd, and with the help of a crane, it simply flew across 17th Street to its rightful place on May 17, 1997. May it nest in peace for generations to come.
Per Bob Binderup, now retired, “The building is an absolutely wonderful place to work.” My thanks go to him for a terrific tour of my favorite building anywhere.
