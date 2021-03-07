Omaha History Detective: A glimpse of the New York Life in Omaha

The favorite building of Omahans varies, but to me one stands above the others.

It’s Omaha’s first skyscraper, 10 stories high plus an Italianate watch tower, designed by the seminal architecture firm of McKim, Mead & White of New York City.

It was completed in 1889, only six years after the term “skyscraper” was first used. It was built for the New York Life Insurance Company as an office building available to tenants, and still occupies the northeast corner of 17th and Farnam Streets. Today it’s known as “The Omaha Building,” but I still think of it as the New York Life. Those imbued with the romance of stately old buildings may prefer the sobriquet it has earned as “The Old Lady of Farnam Street.”

Imagine, if you can, a time when the only way to get much above the treetops in Omaha was in a hot-air balloon. Before 1889, probably no more than a few dozen people living in Omaha had ever been 10 stories high. On a mild March day in 1889, the Omaha Bee sent one of its daredevil reporters chasing a story to the top of the New York Life Building, still under construction.

In his article labeled “An Aerial View of Omaha,” the unnamed scribe told of giddily clambering up stairs and, eventually, ladders, to the top of the New York Life tower — 13 stories by his reckoning.