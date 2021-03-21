Omaha History Detective: A scalp, a huge stack of cash and other eye-popping exhibits here

My selection for the most important exhibit of American history ever to appear in Omaha is a tie between the Freedom Train and the Liberty Bell. I’m breaking the tie by choosing the Freedom Train. After all, the Liberty Bell was here for only four hours on July 9, 1915, as part of its tour of the country. And it may actually have been a replica — it’s impossible to tell from the contemporary accounts. On the other hand, I have a personal connection with the Freedom Train. My wife-to-be and I toured the train on my birthday, Sept. 23, 1975, and that evening, we both became charter members of the Western Heritage Museum. The Freedom Train had 12 railcars full of U.S. history, including the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights. That’s a whole lot of history. I rest my case.

There have been many extraordinary exhibits of art treasures at the Joslyn Art Museum since it opened in 1931. I was particularly impressed with its splendid display of the Saint John’s Bible in 2019. But because I am looking for examples of way-out-of-the-ordinary, my nomination in the arts category is for a truly unusual showing of the painting “Return of Spring” by William-Adolphe Bouguereau. The canvas was attacked with a chair and badly ripped during an 1890 exhibition in Omaha. But when the exhibit closed, the damaged painting was moved to the just-completed New York Life Building at 17th and Farnam Streets and shown along with the weaponized chair for 25 cents a view. The fee was purportedly to help defray the cost of repairs. An empty chair has often been used as an objet d’art, but, to my knowledge, never before or since in quite this way.