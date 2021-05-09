Omaha History Detective: City said to have no history has enough to fill a book

My objectives in writing about my favorite subject have been and will remain as follows:

1. The interest of the reader. History doesn’t have to be as dry as we remember it from our school days, so I have tried to bring out the unusual, the comedic and the bizarre in some of my “scholarly” treatises.

2. The preservation of the Omaha experience for future generations, especially for historians, and, if feasible, the more accurate retelling of legends and garbled histories that have come down to us.

3. Continuing education for those who are interested in knowing more, as well as those who haven’t discovered Omaha and may think of it as a flat, uninspiring backwater.

As to the first objective, I’m immensely grateful to have heard from so many of you in a positive way. The word that comes up most in your communications with me has been “enjoy.”

I love to hear of the experiences you recalled after reading one of my columns. I thank you for the tips and tidbits from the past you have offered. If they haven’t seen print yet, perhaps they are waiting in line.