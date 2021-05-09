Omaha History Detective: City said to have no history has enough to fill a book

In the mid-1950s, Milo Bail, the chancellor of the then-University of Omaha, lured Roy M. Robbins from Butler University to become head of his Division of Graduate Studies and a professor of history.
Robbins had belonged to several historical societies in Indiana and was shocked to learn that Omaha had none. It was explained to him that Omaha has no history! Robbins immediately grabbed the bull by the horns and created the Greater Omaha Historical Society. In 1972, the name was changed to the Douglas County Historical Society.
Of course, to suggest that any city has no history is absurd. But some urban histories have not been well documented and preserved. Omaha is blessed with a mountain of written and photographic history, a lot of it waiting to be rediscovered. I have been interested in doing just that in an amateurish way since 1983. In effect, I have been studying to write these columns for the last 38 years.
I thought I had absorbed quite a bit of Omaha history, but every day I make new, and sometimes startling, discoveries about my adopted hometown. (I grew up in Lincoln, where I was always tantalized by the allures of the big city just up Highway 6.)
When I got accustomed to writing these Omaha history stories, I realized that my new avocation is much like my former day job at Mutual of Omaha. I was the director of corporate income taxes there for 25 years. But I was never an instant expert on income taxes — like a lot of complicated subjects, you need to know where to look. And in the last, say, 10 years, the tools we have been given to explore our histories have expanded exponentially.
There is no longer any reason to be in the dark about our city’s past, just as our personal genealogy is accessible as never before. You can be your own history detective with the incredible explosion of digitized information online and the wonderful search engines that are available at little or no cost.
I can’t help but notice the recent popularity of all manner of local history writings, lectures, discussions and clubs, as we are increasingly able to dig up buried treasure — our myths and mysteries, forgotten literature, photographs and recorded reminiscences.
I’ll get to the point. I am trying to summon the nerve to tell you that this will be my last column, at least for a while. The good news, I hope from both of our perspectives, is that I am pausing so that I will be able to write additional material for a book along the lines of “Omaha History Detective.” It would contain at least some of my published columns, with new material in the same kind of format.
I hope to be able to use postcards from my collection, as well as other sources, to illustrate it. Some of the stories I am contemplating are of Omaha’s crime of the century (19th, that is), the city’s early theater and vaudeville, pioneering physicians and their medical practices and malpractices, and more nominations for Omaha’s best and most remarkable.
I also plan to include some guides for nascent Omaha history buffs, a short downtown geography lesson and, perhaps, a tour or two that will tie into the book’s narratives.
My objectives in writing about my favorite subject have been and will remain as follows:
1. The interest of the reader. History doesn’t have to be as dry as we remember it from our school days, so I have tried to bring out the unusual, the comedic and the bizarre in some of my “scholarly” treatises.
2. The preservation of the Omaha experience for future generations, especially for historians, and, if feasible, the more accurate retelling of legends and garbled histories that have come down to us.
3. Continuing education for those who are interested in knowing more, as well as those who haven’t discovered Omaha and may think of it as a flat, uninspiring backwater.
As to the first objective, I’m immensely grateful to have heard from so many of you in a positive way. The word that comes up most in your communications with me has been “enjoy.”
I love to hear of the experiences you recalled after reading one of my columns. I thank you for the tips and tidbits from the past you have offered. If they haven’t seen print yet, perhaps they are waiting in line.
I cherish the anecdotes you have shared with me. For example: After I wrote about the original version of the Frank Streamer “Omaha” poem I uncovered, a reader told me that she took it to her poetry club to read to the group and was astonished to find that a member from Fremont brought the same poem to read. That brought a rush of satisfaction hard to describe.
I want to add that I am grateful to The World-Herald for taking a chance on an unknown and very amateur journalist. Very special thanks to my editor, Chris Christen. She has overseen my entire journalistic career, and she has shown the patience of a saint in dealing with my idiosyncrasies.
Do you remember TV’s “Lucky Strike Hit Parade” and that catchy theme song that ended the show? I hope you know the melody. If not, you can find it on YouTube. Here’s my version of the lyrics:
So long for a while,
I can’t be wrong for a while,
So long to your OHD,
And the yarns that you’ve drawn out of me.
Sooooo lonnnnnnnng.
Bob Marks lives in Omaha, where he sleuths for local history and delights in busting myths and setting the record straight. While he’s on hiatus, you can still reach the Omaha History Detective through his editor, chris.christen@owh.com or 402-444-1094.