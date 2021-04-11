Omaha History Detective: In 1908 Rustin murder trial, confusion was the best defense

On Tuesday, Fred had some very good news for Abbie. He had found somebody else to send him to his reward. In the office that day, Abbie was introduced to Charles E. Davis, an Omaha bank clerk with an allegedly long record of mental problems who, according to The World-Herald, “kept his family members in constant terror on account of his actions.”

Abbie purportedly understood that Fred had given Charlie drugs to kill himself in exchange for a promise to dispatch the doc. Immediately after this tete-a-tete, Fred went home for dinner with his wife and two daughters, but left soon after to go bar-hopping with Charlie Davis. First they quaffed a beer in the office and later they were seen in at least two saloons before splitting up.

Abbie then joined Fred downtown for a long walk to his home, but testified that she left him at half past midnight and took a streetcar back to her temporary quarters at Clara Gleason’s boarding house at 1202 Douglas St.

Reader, be advised that all of this is the Gospel according to Abbie. To her credit, she never changed her story, and seems to have captured the sympathies of all except the widow, including the Omaha police. At the inquest a reporter characterized her as “a stained and bruised little human soul.”