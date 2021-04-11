Omaha History Detective: In 1908 Rustin murder trial, confusion was the best defense

To continue my column of last week: Once Dr. Frederick Rustin and his paramour, Mrs. Abbie Rice, had committed themselves to a suicide pact, Fred rushed to buy a gun.
The first snag in their plans came when Abbie, anxious to learn how to fulfill her new duties as a terminator, fiddled with the gun and broke it, delaying the plot for a week.
Fred calmly traded the broken revolver for another and set a new date for Abbie to shoot him. On Friday night, Aug. 28, 1908, they went to his office to execute the pact. But at the last moment, they decided his office in the Paxton Block was not sufficiently secluded and left for his home at 4108 Farnam St.
Fred told Abbie that they would consummate their death wish in the barn at the back of the house that night. He would go to the barn, and she was to follow, open the barn door and immediately shoot him in the stomach. But imagine! When she saw her lover waiting for her, she couldn’t bring herself to pull the trigger!
Abbie left to find a streetcar home, but Fred caught up with her and coaxed her back to try again. Same result, so Fred got very angry and sent her home without a felony to add to her burgeoning résumé.
On Tuesday, Fred had some very good news for Abbie. He had found somebody else to send him to his reward. In the office that day, Abbie was introduced to Charles E. Davis, an Omaha bank clerk with an allegedly long record of mental problems who, according to The World-Herald, “kept his family members in constant terror on account of his actions.”
Abbie purportedly understood that Fred had given Charlie drugs to kill himself in exchange for a promise to dispatch the doc. Immediately after this tete-a-tete, Fred went home for dinner with his wife and two daughters, but left soon after to go bar-hopping with Charlie Davis. First they quaffed a beer in the office and later they were seen in at least two saloons before splitting up.
Abbie then joined Fred downtown for a long walk to his home, but testified that she left him at half past midnight and took a streetcar back to her temporary quarters at Clara Gleason’s boarding house at 1202 Douglas St.
Reader, be advised that all of this is the Gospel according to Abbie. To her credit, she never changed her story, and seems to have captured the sympathies of all except the widow, including the Omaha police. At the inquest a reporter characterized her as “a stained and bruised little human soul.”
In his own testimony at the September inquest, Charlie Davis told the court that he left Dr. Rustin downtown that Tuesday night and took a streetcar heading west. He had started ingesting the drugs given to him by Dr. Fred to put him on the path to extinction. He claimed he got off his streetcar and walked west on Farnam, past the Rustin home to the old Belt Line railway tracks (“Route of the Eagle”) at 46th Street. There he claimed to have lain down to die. Instead he became violently ill, but managed to stagger back downtown to his digs at the Chatham Hotel, 110 S. 13th St. There was no one who could say for sure what time he got in that morning.
The magistrate concluded that there was probable cause to try Davis for first-degree murder.
The trial of Davis started on Nov. 30, 1908, before Judge Sears in the 1885 Douglas County Courthouse on Farnam at 17th Street.
The prosecution would largely stick to Abbie’s version of events, with Charlie cast as Dr. Rustin’s executioner. The defense would try to introduce doubt as to Abbie’s innocence.
Witnesses had little to say that had not been previously revealed at the inquest. A credible alternative to a shooting by one or both of the parties of interest in the case was never offered in court.
On Dec. 10, the jury reached a verdict on the 19th ballot in an all-night session: Not guilty! Charles Davis could not be convicted on the evidence presented amidst all the deception at the heart of the case. All the players were released and the case was dropped. No one else was ever charged. The gun was never found. Mrs. Dr. Rustin collected all of Fred’s life insurance, and moved with the girls back to Massachusetts.
On Dec, 14, 1908, The World-Herald reported on an interesting theory explaining the steady “moral and physical collapse” of Dr. Rustin. In about 1893, Omaha’s Dr. Charles W. Lee had attended to Fred when he suffered a serious injury playing in a football game while home from Yale.
Dr. Lee told the paper that, “He sustained a concussion of the brain, and was unconscious for several hours.” He thought the injury might have accounted for Fred’s violent headaches and “extreme sensitivity,” and for his eventual descent into madness.
Dr. Tilden of “the board of insanity” agreed. It smacks of the worst nightmares of the modern NFL.
I would be remiss if I were to omit an epilogue for the mysterious Mrs. Abbie Rice. The initial reporting had her returning to Des Moines to display herself in a vaudeville act which featured her in the short skirts of a ballet dancer. It was said that Mrs. Rice “can carry a tune fairly well and can juggle with wit and repartee that would put Eddie Foy to shame.”
But, hold on! Ben Sylvester, in his classy 1964 memoir “West Farnam Story,” tells of a much more colorful conclusion to Abbie’s career:
“Abbie came out of the affair with considerable public sympathy. Prominent citizens made up a fund for her rehabilitation, which was to take place in Salt Lake City. While waiting for a change of trains in Denver, she met a former associate from Omaha. A few years later, the Omaha traveler returned from Panama City and reported that Abbie was conducting the leading bordello in the Canal Zone.”
