Omaha History Detective: In 1939, all of River City joined in the Golden Spike mania

Golden Spike Days of 1939 was a four-day gala which involved just about everybody in play-acting the customs and styles of 1869, or what they were imagined to be.

Men grew beards for awards in seven different categories, false storefronts were erected, an official theme song, “Crinoline Days,” was written, and 15,000 dresses in 20 designs of 1869 were produced and sold for $1.40 by Omaha retailers.

The most notable exhibit during the celebration was the actual gold spike that had been hammered into the last rail laid on May 10, 1869. It had been shipped to the old Omaha Auditorium from San Francisco and on arrival was paraded through downtown on a flatbed, protected by a 3,500-pound safe and with an armed guard.

In truth, as many as a half-dozen spikes had been driven during the 1869 ceremony. Nevada produced a spike of silver from the Comstock lodes. The Arizona Territory added one of gold, silver and iron alloy. Idaho and Montana furnished spikes of silver and gold. They were placed in pre-drilled holes in laurel wood ties and tapped lightly with a silver hammer.

Leland Stanford, president of the Central Pacific Railroad, was awarded the honor of nailing down the crucial last tie. The official Golden Spike was put in position and he stepped forward, obviously nervous, swung his silver-headed mallet and missed.