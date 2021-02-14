Omaha History Detective: In 1939, all of River City joined in the Golden Spike mania

The 50th anniversary of the driving of the Golden Spike at Promontory, Utah, in May 1919, was largely ignored in Omaha. We didn’t make a fuss of it, probably because we were still trying to combat an influenza epidemic that had raged for nearly a year.
But when, 20 years later, Hollywood agreed to come to Omaha to stage the world premiere of a major movie, the city fathers, headed by Otto Swanson, cooked up Golden Spike Days, the biggest long-running celebration Omaha had produced since the Trans-Mississippi Exposition of 1898. Scheduled for April 26-29, 1939, it wasn’t an anniversary of anything in particular, but rather an all-out tribute to the Union Pacific Railroad Company, and its momentous achievements culminating in the completion of the transcontinental rail line.
The celebration was a somewhat ironic honor because the Union Pacific Railroad Company of 1939 was not the same company that joined the country by rail in 1869. Not many know that in the 1890s, the U.P. was mired in debt, went bankrupt and, in 1897, had to auction off all of its properties on the front steps of its Omaha Freight House. That building has been repurposed as today’s Harriman Dispatching Center at 9th and Jones Streets. The auction brought $90,000,000, and with the acquired assets a new corporate entity was formed under the control of Edward H. Harriman of New York.
And here’s another shocker: the Union Pacific Board meeting convened in Omaha during Golden Spike Days, was the railroad’s first-ever held outside of New York City!
Golden Spike Days of 1939 was a four-day gala which involved just about everybody in play-acting the customs and styles of 1869, or what they were imagined to be.
Men grew beards for awards in seven different categories, false storefronts were erected, an official theme song, “Crinoline Days,” was written, and 15,000 dresses in 20 designs of 1869 were produced and sold for $1.40 by Omaha retailers.
The most notable exhibit during the celebration was the actual gold spike that had been hammered into the last rail laid on May 10, 1869. It had been shipped to the old Omaha Auditorium from San Francisco and on arrival was paraded through downtown on a flatbed, protected by a 3,500-pound safe and with an armed guard.
In truth, as many as a half-dozen spikes had been driven during the 1869 ceremony. Nevada produced a spike of silver from the Comstock lodes. The Arizona Territory added one of gold, silver and iron alloy. Idaho and Montana furnished spikes of silver and gold. They were placed in pre-drilled holes in laurel wood ties and tapped lightly with a silver hammer.
Leland Stanford, president of the Central Pacific Railroad, was awarded the honor of nailing down the crucial last tie. The official Golden Spike was put in position and he stepped forward, obviously nervous, swung his silver-headed mallet and missed.
Nevertheless, the official telegrapher, W.N. Shilling, tapped out, “Dot! Dot! Dot! Done!” The three dots of the telegrapher’s key automatically released a magnetic ball on the dome of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., and the crowds shouted as the ball fell. In Omaha, two artillery pieces on our Capitol Hill began a 100-gun salute that thundered over the Missouri Valley.
Maj. Gen. Christopher C. Auger, commander of the Army’s Department of the Platte, led the grand parade from the corner of 9th and Farnam Streets. The rest of the day was consumed with fireworks, speeches galore and whoops of joy. After all, the achievement was every bit as important to the country as, 100 years later, was our landing on the moon.
The spike exhibited in Omaha in 1939 is currently on display at the Cantor Arts Center on the Stanford University campus in California.
Of course, our neighbors across the Missouri had their place in the four-day extravaganza. In commemoration of its 1875 Supreme Court victory fixing the eastern terminus of the railroad in Council Bluffs, the city had just completed a 56-foot concrete spike, painted gold, at what was ruled by the Court to be milepost zero. It was dedicated by W. Averill Harriman, chairman of Union Pacific, on the Friday of Omaha’s Golden Spike Days. It’s still there in an otherwise unadorned green space at 9th Avenue and 21st Street.
Lest we scoff at the silliness and excesses of Golden Spike Days, pay heed to this no-nonsense excerpt from the World Herald of April 29, 1939:
“The Golden Spike hysteria that is gripping Omaha this week, potentially dangerous and similar to the mob psychology through which dictators rule their people, is healthful as a needed release of emotional energy, according to Creighton University psychologists … By growing beards, wearing 1869 clothes, and standing in line long hours to see movie stars, people are able to lose their personalities ...”
In these days of COVID-19 confinement, many of us would dearly love to have a place to lose our personalities.
The paper further advised that Mrs. Pearl Weaver, psychology instructor at the University of Omaha, had called attention to the fact that there were few drunks noticeable on the streets during Golden Spike Days. The escapism of the costuming, she said, probably made such outlets of emotion as drinking unnecessary.
I am indebted to the late chronicler, Hollis Limprecht, for his article “Day of the Golden Spike” in the World-Herald Magazine of the Midlands, May 4, 1969. I am aware that the various accounts of the 1869 ceremony in Utah differ in many respects.
Bob Marks lives in Omaha, where he sleuths for local history and delights in busting myths and setting the record straight.
