Omaha History Detective: Sports records set in Omaha, including a 444-yard hole-in-one

Setting records in any sport is exciting, and it’s big business for those who keep track and publish them. Guinness currently has more than 40,000 world records in its database, which is actually more than the kinds of beer it makes. In this column I’m looking for sports records which were set on Omaha soil (or water).

I’m starting with one which produced a lot of disbelief in the record-conscious world of golf. However, Golf Digest has investigated and verified that the world-record longest hole-in-one was plunked in at west Omaha’s Miracle Hill Golf Course on Oct. 7, 1965, by Bob Mitera, a Creighton University golfer who was 21 at the time.

He holed out on the par 4 No. 10 (today’s No. 1). The fairway was straight-away 275 yards to a crest with a drop-off toward the hole — 444 yards from the tee box! Apparently there was a robust, friendly wind that day and the fairway was hard as rock. Mitera’s playing partner also drove the green and ended up beyond the hole.

Mitera has been reticent to talk about the record, feeling that his veracity about it has been unjustly questioned. We believe you, Bob! Whether his record has been broken is shrouded in controversy, but if you ask Phil Palmer, general manager at Miracle Hill, it still stands.