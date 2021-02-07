Omaha History Detective: The 'desperate' plea behind Union Pacific's eastern railroad terminus

Even after President Lincoln’s executive order of Nov. 17, 1863, there was plenty of controversy as to whether the eastern terminus of the railroad heading west was officially located in Omaha or in Council Bluffs.

Many histories still avoid the issue by declaring that President Lincoln designated “Omaha/Council Bluffs” as the starting point. The fact is that the first Union Pacific rails were laid in Omaha, though not until July 1865, when the Civil War was over and the necessary materials could be obtained.

When the Golden Spike was driven at Promontory, Utah, on May 10, 1869, and the road subsequently declared complete, one could not yet ride the rails coast to coast. The construction of a bridge over the Missouri River into Nebraska had not even been started!

Trains and/or passengers had to be ferried across the river, and during at least one winter, railcars were brought over by means of a temporary “ice bridge” built on pilings and stabilized by the frozen water.

In the 21st century, Omahans don’t pay much heed to the powerful river on our eastern boundary, except when it floods. But in 1868, the question of where a permanent railroad bridge over the Missouri would be built was of the utmost importance to Omahans.