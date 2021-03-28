Omaha History Detective: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly on display in Omaha

The third element of the Good, the Bad and the Ugly is related only tangentially to the Trans-Mississippi Exposition. Of course, any gathering attracting out-of-towners brought floods of new business to the brothels of Omaha. The size of the exposition magnified the effect. For example, the famous madams Ada and Minna Everleigh opened a second Omaha shop near the expo grounds and began accumulating their considerable fortunes here before moving on to Chicago.

But the exhibit I am nominating for the “Ugly” award was a particular slice of Omaha’s red-light district, between 9th and 10th Streets on Capitol Avenue, known as the Arcade and cribs. If you think it may not qualify as an exhibit, listen to this description found in “The Underground Sewer,” a book authored by Omaha madam Josie Washburn, who was in a position to know:

“[The] he-landlady leases and controls several alleys, on which he has built rows of cribs, both sides similarly arranged. These alleys are paved, regardless of expense, and have heavy iron gates at each end. Each crib consists of two small rooms, about six feet high; a door and a window forms the whole front. At night these cribs are brilliantly lighted, the shades are never drawn, and through the glass front or large windows therein, that which transpires on the inside may be observed from the street.”