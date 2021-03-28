Omaha History Detective: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly on display in Omaha

Continuing last week’s theme of extraordinary exhibits: One of my favorite objects of Omaha lore is not an exhibit, but its story is irresistible.
A popular personality at Ak-Sar-Ben shows in the early 1940s was Sonja Henie, the Norwegian skater and movie star. She was a world-champion figure skater 10 consecutive times and a three-time Olympic gold medalist.
On the eve of Valentine’s Day 1941, the figure-skating sensation treated 200 soldiers from Fort Crook to her ice show at the Ak-Sar-Ben Coliseum. In response, the soldiers presented her with a 105-pound heart carved from a block of green-tinted ice. Not so unusual perhaps, except for the fact that the ice carving was kept frozen by the Omaha Cold Storage Company for at least 50 years!
When the company’s warehouse, at 809 Farnam St. in Jobbers’ Canyon, was demolished by implosion on April 2, 1989, that cold-hearted valentine had been moved to its new location at 5025 S. 33rd St. World-Herald columnist Robert McMorris confirmed that it was still in storage there in 1991. I tried to find out whether the venerated object exists today, but it appears that the evidence has evaporated!
To get an idea of the irrepressible charms of Sonja Henie, try to see her 1941 film, “Sun Valley Serenade.” The movie has an Omaha connection, too — our Union Pacific Railroad developed Sun Valley, Idaho, as a posh rail destination for winter sports enthusiasts.
My final nominations for extraordinary exhibits are a related trio I call “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.”
Of course, our Trans-Mississippi and International Exposition of 1898 was a conglomeration of exhibits that was undoubtedly the most ambitious gathering of educational displays and amusements in Omaha’s history. That it was planned and put together in a time of economic depression, and in a somewhat thinly populated area, makes it all the more impressive.
My choice for the exhibit exemplifying “Good” is a scale model of the exposition’s Grand Court and Reflecting Lagoon that first went on display at the W. Dale Clark Library on Feb. 26, 1998. It’s 18 feet long and features all of the buildings that surrounded the central lagoon, reproduced in exquisite miniature detail. The model can currently be admired at the Durham Museum.
The exhibit I call the “Bad,” in the sense of somewhat naughty, was the showplace on the East Midway of the Exposition that was identified as “The Streets of Cairo.” The headliners there were dancing girls, doing the “danse du ventre,” which was better known in Omaha and identified in the newspapers as the “coochee coochee.” The legend has always been that the belly dancer known as Little Egypt enticed Omahans to her Streets of Cairo tent in droves. But there is no real evidence that she, or any of the several women then calling themselves Little Egypt, ever performed or were advertised as performing at the Trans-Mississippi Expo. In fact, the Streets of Cairo exhibit was an economic flop because, in my opinion, the bluenoses kept a careful watch on it, prompting the proprietors to publicly declare that the dances were “not voluptuous.”
The third element of the Good, the Bad and the Ugly is related only tangentially to the Trans-Mississippi Exposition. Of course, any gathering attracting out-of-towners brought floods of new business to the brothels of Omaha. The size of the exposition magnified the effect. For example, the famous madams Ada and Minna Everleigh opened a second Omaha shop near the expo grounds and began accumulating their considerable fortunes here before moving on to Chicago.
But the exhibit I am nominating for the “Ugly” award was a particular slice of Omaha’s red-light district, between 9th and 10th Streets on Capitol Avenue, known as the Arcade and cribs. If you think it may not qualify as an exhibit, listen to this description found in “The Underground Sewer,” a book authored by Omaha madam Josie Washburn, who was in a position to know:
“[The] he-landlady leases and controls several alleys, on which he has built rows of cribs, both sides similarly arranged. These alleys are paved, regardless of expense, and have heavy iron gates at each end. Each crib consists of two small rooms, about six feet high; a door and a window forms the whole front. At night these cribs are brilliantly lighted, the shades are never drawn, and through the glass front or large windows therein, that which transpires on the inside may be observed from the street.”
The cribs thrived with the knowledge and cooperation of the political machine until their practices ran afoul of a Douglas County grand jury in early 1908. Upon release of the grand jury report, The World-Herald editorialized that the Arcade was “a disgrace to the community” and “has become notorious from one end of the country to the other because of the open and flagrant manner in which vice has been permitted to display itself.” The report recommended the closing of the Arcade and cribs by April 1, 1908. The “he-landlady” reacted aggressively by evicting all his “inmates,” and The World-Herald observed that by April Fools’ Day not a woman could be found in the Arcade’s 150 cribs.
Please don’t misconstrue the grand jury’s intent. It had not suggested that the blue laws be vigorously enforced or that all of the many “disorderly houses” outside of the Arcade be shut down. There was hardly a faction in Omaha who wanted “the social evil” of prostitution to be eliminated — that punishment was to be administered only to the elements of the underworld sewer that were flagrantly on display.
My only disappointment with exhibits available in Omaha is that we have never had a display of fossil remains and creepy carcasses like those at Morrill Hall on the University of Nebraska campus in Lincoln. It was always a thrill to visit it when I was growing up there.
Next week: The Dr. Rustin affair
