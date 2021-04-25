Omaha History Detective: The Old Market may be prime for a second risky experiment

I wonder if any readers will connect with some of these early Old Market memories: Dixieland Jazz with oysters and popcorn at The Oar House, in today’s Spaghetti Works space. Outdoor plays performed by “Shakespeare in the Street.” Vera Mercer and Helen Nichols tending to plantings along Howard Street. Sipping a Beefeater on the rocks at the front table in Mary Vogel’s “M’s Pub,” an Old Market oasis that is certainly not a pub. Nibbling salmon and sipping sauvignon blanc at La Buvette, feeling as languidly French as at any brasserie in Paris. And seeing Roger duRand at work on the New York Times crossword at the next table.

When I first worked at Mutual of Omaha, I supervised a department of one person — myself. With no employees to join me in a departmental Christmas party, I just invited the most interesting Omahans I knew to lunch at the French Café. Nobody turned me down. That’s also where Gena and I had our postnuptial dinner, and where most of our Omaha Symphony Council meetings were held.

I can’t remember there ever not being a French Café in the Old Market, though it’s now been replaced by Le Bouillon. I miss the quintessential Parisian woman who stared at diners from Vera Mercer’s photo collage on the west wall.