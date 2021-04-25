Omaha History Detective: The Old Market may be prime for a second risky experiment

I confess that I’ve had a 50-year love affair — with Omaha’s Old Market. I’m not a denizen, not even a habitué, probably more of a hanger-on. But some of my most indelible memories are of times spent there since I adopted Omaha in 1965.
In 1963, only six produce vendors rented covered stalls in the City Market House at 11th and Jackson Streets, where there once had been 50. On Jan. 15, 1964, it was sold to become a parking lot. (It’s still one, but since 1994, has hosted the Omaha Farmers Market.)
In 1964, most of the wholesalers’ buildings in the district were vacant or only partially occupied. A World-Herald headline lamented, “Market Dies and So Does an Era.”
The restoration and revitalization of what became Omaha’s Old Market Historic District was the work of several visionaries. Its leader was Sam Mercer, patriarch of a family dating back to 1866 in Omaha — a family that had owned half the warehouses in the area for almost a century.
Mercer envisioned a “social experiment” with an atmosphere and charm that only his unique buildings could supply. Their survival was a near thing. The area’s top banana, the Gilinsky Fruit Co. building, which would later house the French Café, was saved from the wrecking ball at the last moment, on the morning of its scheduled demolition.
The first tenant in the Mercer family’s risky experiment was Tony Roche’s British imports boutique, opened in March 1968. The Old Market didn’t catch on immediately — it acquired the reputation of being a hippie enclave. I remember it then as being a place where you could buy a beer or a bong. But before long, things began to click, and the Old Market we are familiar with emerged.
I wonder if any readers will connect with some of these early Old Market memories: Dixieland Jazz with oysters and popcorn at The Oar House, in today’s Spaghetti Works space. Outdoor plays performed by “Shakespeare in the Street.” Vera Mercer and Helen Nichols tending to plantings along Howard Street. Sipping a Beefeater on the rocks at the front table in Mary Vogel’s “M’s Pub,” an Old Market oasis that is certainly not a pub. Nibbling salmon and sipping sauvignon blanc at La Buvette, feeling as languidly French as at any brasserie in Paris. And seeing Roger duRand at work on the New York Times crossword at the next table.
When I first worked at Mutual of Omaha, I supervised a department of one person — myself. With no employees to join me in a departmental Christmas party, I just invited the most interesting Omahans I knew to lunch at the French Café. Nobody turned me down. That’s also where Gena and I had our postnuptial dinner, and where most of our Omaha Symphony Council meetings were held.
I can’t remember there ever not being a French Café in the Old Market, though it’s now been replaced by Le Bouillon. I miss the quintessential Parisian woman who stared at diners from Vera Mercer’s photo collage on the west wall.
But I didn’t come here just to talk about the past. In a recent piece in The World-Herald, Rick Ruggles pointed out that the Old Market has taken some hits of late. Former Mayor Hal Daub was quoted as saying that the luster has worn off a little bit. I agree that the Market needs a booster shot — a kick in the bricks, so to speak. I have had a picture buzzing in my cranium since visiting Charlottesville, Virginia, several years ago.
I can’t claim it as an original idea because I’m sure it must have been proposed and considered here before, and it has been successfully implemented in many American locales. I’m talking about “pedestrianization,” and I promise that it will be the longest word I ever use in any of my stories.
In Charlottesville, for instance, an eight-block stretch of Main Street is closed to vehicular traffic. The Omni offers a fine hotel at one end and there is an outdoor concert venue at the other. The shops, galleries and restaurants effectively have been extended onto the street and sidewalks. In Europe, this kind of motorless experience is the main tourist attraction in many city centers.
Why couldn’t we make it work in Omaha? In my view, the only thing detracting from the ambiance of the Old Market is the automobile. The plan I envision would eliminate them from an area forming a balanced cross in the heart of the district.
The streets closed off would be Howard from 10th to 12th Streets and 11th from Harney to Jackson. Yes, parking for about 120 cars would be lost. Who finds a place on the streets there anyway?
The beauty of this meaningful change is in its relative lack of expense. No new buildings would be needed, and costly maintenance of the brick streets would be all but eliminated. Removal of parking meters should qualify as a beautification project. Shade trees and flowers could be planted along the former streets, making summertime outdoors at the Market even more pleasant.
Because of COVID-19, Omahans have become more familiar with dining al fresco, and the demand for outdoor seating should only grow. For some merchants, vacating the streets would mean expanded sales areas. Best of all, noxious auto fumes and noise would be reduced, and strolling through the Old Market would be safer. If crowd control ever becomes a problem, restricted access might be facilitated.
All in all, I don’t see any significant drawbacks to pedestrianization. Nevertheless, fear of the unknown is always an impediment, and difficulties are often exaggerated because of it. At the moment, it seems to me that our major concern should be fending off a second death of the Old Market, with no alternatives to demolition and replacement with new buildings of undistinguished metal and glass. As Sam Mercer once said, that would be “like painting over the Mona Lisa.”
