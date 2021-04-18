Omaha History Detective: The storied past of Omaha's original City Hall

A popular American aphorism claims, “You can’t fight City Hall.” Strange, because people do it all the time.
Omaha’s former City Hall at 18th and Farnam Streets was created in the midst of a fight involving the Mayor, the City Council, the building’s contractors and its architects. Most involved was the chief architect, Charles F. Beindorff, who was investigated by the City Council for “blunders” in the building’s construction.
It was alleged that Beindorff was responsible for problems with the electric wiring, the acoustics in the Council chamber, the height of the tower, the elevators, the drain pipes and the sheeting for the roof – that’s all.
Beindorff was a native Omahan, born near 13th and Farnam Streets in 1862. He was only 27 years old when he submitted one of 11 proposed designs for City Hall in a competition and won the commission. He was a fiery defender of his plan for the building and his oversight of the project during construction.
After surviving his City Hall ordeal, Beindorff went to work on the proposed U.S. Post Office Building in Omaha. The city lost a prodigious young talent when he died in 1898, at age 36. We hope that his troubles with the City’s inquisitors didn’t shorten his life. The reported cause of his death: stomach ulcers.
Though the municipal government moved into City Hall in 1892, construction and reconstruction continued until 1894. The building was burdened with so much decorative masonry that bits and pieces of the soft red sandstone began coming off even before its completion, and would bedevil pedestrians below for decades.
It wasn’t long before the old “Red Castle” began to surrender its distinctive embellishments. A 22-foot replica of the Statue of Liberty was removed from its lofty perch in 1915. The marvelous “WELCOME” sign over Farnam Street got axed in 1918. And, of most significance, the 200-foot tower at 18th and Farnam was scalped of its uppermost 60 feet in 1919, leaving a stub rising only a few feet above roof level. Later this necessitated getting a new official seal for the City of Omaha. (The old seal had conspicuously included an image of City Hall with its majestic tower intact.)
On Sunday, Sept. 28, 1919, Omaha experienced the most shameful day in its history — before or since. The Douglas County Courthouse and jail directly across from City Hall was overwhelmed by a mob that brutally murdered Will Brown, an elderly African American, being held there. The mob then attempted to hang the new reform mayor, Ed Smith, from a traffic signal at 16th and Harney, nearly killing him. The next day, City Hall became a military headquarters for U.S. troops deployed to protect citizens and property.
Many historians today are convinced that the Courthouse Riot of 1919 was ignited and orchestrated by Omaha’s political machine to discredit and humiliate the new reform City government elected in 1918. If so, in this respect it was maddeningly successful. Mayor Jim Dahlman and his undercard were all returned to office in 1921. None of the rioters was ever significantly punished. The Tom Dennison machine ran the city behind the scenes until 1933. Even so, Boss Dennison rarely visited City Hall. He expected City Hall to come to him.
Politics aside, a rivalry of sorts developed in 1949 between City Hall and Douglas County Courthouse workers. It was sparked by a letter from “Bewildered Barrister” to the World-Herald Public Pulse. The writer claimed that “apparently a ground rule at City Hall in hiring stenographers is to disqualify the pretty ones. On the other hand, the stenos at the Courthouse are so scenic that I sometimes drop in merely to look at them.”
The next day The World-Herald fanned the flames of this foolishness by publishing six photos of attractive young women, three from each of the dueling workplaces. Comments on the controversy were elicited by the paper; Mayor Glenn Cunningham blurted, “I think all the girls are lovely here. I like them all.”
The flames were extinguished when, during August’s County Board meeting, a Commissioner asked for approval of a resolution proclaiming that “the average Courthouse steno is 10 times prettier than the average steno in City Hall.” His motion failed for lack of a second.
One of the unlikeliest scenarios ever to play out in the corridors of City Hall was what The World-Herald called the “Battle of the Cuspidors” in 1950. We are talking old-time spittoons here. It would be hard to overestimate the pervasiveness of chewing tobacco in the U.S. for a century or so.
The Battle of the Cuspidors opened when Dr. Ed Lyman of the City Health Department announced that all 89 of the unsanitary metal receptacles at City Hall were to be removed. But City Attorney Ed Fogarty cited an ordinance requiring a “sufficient number” of cuspidors to be placed in all public buildings. Dr. Lyman countered that a sufficient number would be “zero.” He was especially concerned about spittoons that were placed near the open atrium on the highest floors. “Think what might happen if somebody would miss up there,” he fretted. The traditionalists lost the battle and the cuspidors were jettisoned.
“Operation Flat Top” in 1950 left the 1892 building shorn of all of its former adornments., and looking like a show dog that took a wrong turn and bumped into a sheep shearer.
In 1962, the City’s Director of Public Works officially declared the obsolete and overworked City Hall building dangerous. When the end drew near, an innovative deal with Woodmen of the World was worked out. On Oct. 20, 1965, Woody Howe’s lead for his World-Herald story was: “The City Council decided Tuesday to stop fighting City Hall and get rid of it.” (With zinger leads like that he rose to be editor-in-chief.)
The Council had voted to accept Woodmen’s offer to trade the Elks Club Building at 18th and Dodge for City Hall. The municipal offices moved into the Elks Club on Jan. 19, 1966. City Hall was demolished in March, and work soon began on the 30-story Woodmen Tower.
Not much was preserved from the old Red Castle, but, in 1992, The World-Herald’s Robert McMorris revealed that a mural of the seal of the city which graced the old Council chambers had been salvaged by city employees and was then in storage at Joslyn Art Museum. It was apparently part of the original 1892 décor and might make a nice addition to the Omaha history artifacts on display at the Durham Museum.
