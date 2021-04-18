Omaha History Detective: The storied past of Omaha's original City Hall

Politics aside, a rivalry of sorts developed in 1949 between City Hall and Douglas County Courthouse workers. It was sparked by a letter from “Bewildered Barrister” to the World-Herald Public Pulse. The writer claimed that “apparently a ground rule at City Hall in hiring stenographers is to disqualify the pretty ones. On the other hand, the stenos at the Courthouse are so scenic that I sometimes drop in merely to look at them.”

The next day The World-Herald fanned the flames of this foolishness by publishing six photos of attractive young women, three from each of the dueling workplaces. Comments on the controversy were elicited by the paper; Mayor Glenn Cunningham blurted, “I think all the girls are lovely here. I like them all.”

The flames were extinguished when, during August’s County Board meeting, a Commissioner asked for approval of a resolution proclaiming that “the average Courthouse steno is 10 times prettier than the average steno in City Hall.” His motion failed for lack of a second.

One of the unlikeliest scenarios ever to play out in the corridors of City Hall was what The World-Herald called the “Battle of the Cuspidors” in 1950. We are talking old-time spittoons here. It would be hard to overestimate the pervasiveness of chewing tobacco in the U.S. for a century or so.