Omaha History Detective: Three famous people you might not know were born here

There have been a lot of folks born in Omaha. The first was Margaret Ferry, who was born here in October 1854. Except for that, she didn’t become famous, just like most of the roughly million or so who followed her example, took advantage of good birthing conditions in Omaha, and managed to get born here. Nevertheless, there have been numerous people born here who did become famous, perhaps more than our share. I hereby commend three of them to you.

Of my trio of luminaries, the one who may be best known, both here and internationally, is Lady Cavendish. You may know her by her first name, Adele. No, not that Adele — I mean Adele Austerlitz. Still don’t know her? Her younger brother, known as Fred Astaire, was her dancing partner for her entire show biz career, which was enormously successful.

She was born on Sept. 10, 1896, at 1112 S. 11th St. in Omaha, to Fritz and Ann Austerlitz. Ann was a domineering mother who fervently wanted the siblings to succeed and took a chance on a dancing career for her toddling twosome very early in their lives. Most sources say they took their first lessons at Omaha’s Chambers Dancing Academy, but Fred later couldn’t remember it.