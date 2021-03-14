Omaha History Detective: Three famous people you might not know were born here

There have been a lot of folks born in Omaha. The first was Margaret Ferry, who was born here in October 1854. Except for that, she didn’t become famous, just like most of the roughly million or so who followed her example, took advantage of good birthing conditions in Omaha, and managed to get born here. Nevertheless, there have been numerous people born here who did become famous, perhaps more than our share. I hereby commend three of them to you.
Of my trio of luminaries, the one who may be best known, both here and internationally, is Lady Cavendish. You may know her by her first name, Adele. No, not that Adele — I mean Adele Austerlitz. Still don’t know her? Her younger brother, known as Fred Astaire, was her dancing partner for her entire show biz career, which was enormously successful.
She was born on Sept. 10, 1896, at 1112 S. 11th St. in Omaha, to Fritz and Ann Austerlitz. Ann was a domineering mother who fervently wanted the siblings to succeed and took a chance on a dancing career for her toddling twosome very early in their lives. Most sources say they took their first lessons at Omaha’s Chambers Dancing Academy, but Fred later couldn’t remember it.
In January 1905, when Ann took Adele and Fred, ages 8 and 5, to live in New York City, she had never been there and knew no one. After rigorous training, competing with the best young dancing talent in the nation, the siblings formed their terpsichorean partnership and entered the vaudeville circuit as Fred and Adele Astaire. Adele was a natural performer and attracted all the attention. It’s said that Fred never got a better review than Adele.
The team got their first big break when they landed parts in the 1917 Broadway production of “Over the Top,” but it was their London performance in 1923’s “Stop Flirting” that made them stars. One reviewer gushed that Adele “could dance the depression out of an undertaker.”
The Prince of Wales, David Windsor, fancied her, but Adele’s sights were set on the second son of the Duke of Devonshire, Lord Charles Cavendish. She married him on May 9, 1932, and her dancing career was history. Surprisingly, no film of Adele dancing has survived, but you can listen to a bit of her shtick, singing with Fred, on YouTube.
The second of my celebrated triumvirate is Nicholas Sparks, an author of fiction — not a fictional author. I apologize that I have barely a thumbnail sketch of him — more like a pinky-toenail. Sparks was born in Omaha on Dec. 31, 1965, just in time to give his parents a bouncing baby income tax exemption. They moved frequently, so he didn’t stay even long enough to learn how to burp properly.
His 1996 first novel, “The Notebook,” was a big success both as a book and a movie. It was selected for the PBS roster of 100 Great American Reads in a 2018 poll. Sparks is currently No. 126 on the fantasticfiction.com list of Top Authors.
On assignment for Omaha History Detective, I read “The Notebook.” It’s a 214-page book that, frankly, would have been improved had it been shortened. Nevertheless, its conclusion will probably speak deeply to anyone who has taken care of a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease.
The last of this famous trifecta is a noted artist you’ve almost certainly never heard of. Flora Mitchell came to my attention thanks to an Omaha resident who wishes to be unnamed. She called me after reading my column about Tom Murray, owner of the Murray Hotel. She wondered if a register from the hotel might have survived so that the birth of Flora Mitchell in the hotel on Dec. 23, 1890, could be confirmed. That request led me to piece together a fascinating story, in part based on the history of the land and the times.
It starts with an English couple, Arthur and Margaret Mitchell, coming to America in the late 19th century to breed and raise cattle in southwestern Dakota Territory. It wasn’t unusual for British aristocrats to stake their fortunes on the American West, but they tended to underestimate the environment and its risks. For one thing, it was a period of unusually bitter winters on the Great Plains. To know more about the experiences of neophyte settlers on the 19th-century Plains, read “The Children’s Blizzard” by David Laskin.
Arthur and Margaret settled near a town named Oelrichs, in a region of Dakota Territory populated by the Sioux Tribe. In 1890, shortly after South Dakota gained statehood, Margaret became pregnant. Their homestead was apparently no place to give birth, so in December, the couple took the Fremont, Elkhorn and Missouri Valley Railroad to Omaha for the blessed event.
When I was challenged to confirm the birth of Flora Mitchell in Omaha, I thought it was a long shot at best. However, with the excellent search engine administered by the Omaha Public Library, I turned up this snippet in the Evening World-Herald of Dec. 24, 1890:
“Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Mitchell of Oelrichs, South Dakota, who are guests at the Murray, are the parents of a baby girl which was born at midnight last night. It is the first baby ever born at the Murray.”
Little Flora’s family returned to South Dakota. According to Wikipedia, “after a Sioux uprising around the turn of the century, her father moved the family to Ireland.” There Arthur Mitchell went to work for the Jameson family, makers of the bestselling Irish whiskey in the world. It’s uncertain what Flora was up to for her first 40 years, but we know that on Dec. 30, 1930, she married William Jameson, a great-grandson of the founder of the whiskey-maker. He was 79 then, and died nine years later.
Flora’s art blossomed in the 1950s. She is remembered in particular for her mid-20th century paintings of the old Dublin architecture that has now disappeared. A 1966 book of her art, “Vanishing Dublin,” is widely coveted, as only 600 copies were printed.
Of course, these three people’s lives weren’t significantly shaped by their time in our city. However, I do take pleasure in knowing that certain famous inhabitants of the planet took their very first breaths in Omaha. And it’s not impertinent to ask what criterion makes a person “famous.” I say, if you’ve got a Wikipedia page, you are famous. Being a “celeb” is, of course, a different matter.
