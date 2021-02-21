Omaha History Detective: 'Union Pacific' premiere was the hottest ticket in town

In early 1989, I was a member of the Curatorial Council for the Western Heritage Museum, now the Durham. The Council was charged with planning new exhibits, and I hatched the idea of a Golden Spike Days retrospective on the 50th anniversary of the gala.

I wondered if it would be possible to show “Union Pacific,” on April 28, 1989, at 8:15 p.m., 50 years to the minute after the World Premiere screening. And why not charge the original admission price? My historian friend, the late Don Snoddy, who ran the museum at U.P. headquarters, was able to get us a 16 mm copy of the film for that night. He also scrounged an old-time projector that plugged into a wall socket. We showed the film in the big East Room of the museum, formerly the Hayden House Restaurant, and charged just 40 cents, the same fee as in 1939.

Our showing was going splendidly and the audience was tensing for the inevitable locomotive collision that would produce a cataclysm of sound and fury. For some reason I got out of my seat at the back of the room and tripped over the projector cord so that the only sound produced was that familiar dying groan to a halt. It seemed we were destined to repeat even the equipment failure experienced at the Premiere. But we soon got replugged and chugged on. All in all, Golden Spike Days, 1989 version, was as much fun as I’ve ever had on a volunteer project.