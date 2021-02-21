Omaha History Detective: 'Union Pacific' premiere was the hottest ticket in town

The focus of the 1939 Golden Spike Days in Omaha was clearly on the World Premiere of the film, “Union Pacific.”
Once Paramount Pictures had given the go-ahead to William Jeffers, president of the Union Pacific Railroad, plans were advanced for the first public showing. It was to be on Friday night, April 28, 1939, in the Omaha Theater (formerly the World) at 15th and Douglas on “Theater Row.” There were to be two other private showings at the Orpheum and the Paramount, reserved for Union Pacific employees and retirees.
On Thursday, April 27, a special streamliner arrived at Union Station with the director, Cecil B. DeMille, and a galaxy of movie stars aboard. The darling of the crowds meeting the train, reported to be 200,000 strong, was definitely Miss Barbara Stanwyck.
She had recently become engaged to Robert Taylor, a native of Filley, Nebraska, who was by then an established romantic lead. Walter Winchell speculated in his national newspaper column that Miss Stanwyck would marry Taylor in Omaha as part of the hoopla surrounding the World Premiere. (She didn’t.)
Two conditions of the stars’ appearances, reinforced by order of the Omaha Police, were that no autographs would be allowed, and that only persons with official badges would be allowed to take photos of their subjects of adoration. It was reported that one young fan, denied a chance to get close to Miss Stanwyck, begged the police to mark the place on the street where she had stepped out of a car.
Others in the movie who made the trip were Music-Man-to-be Robert Preston and the designated villain, Brian Donleavy. The male lead, Joel McCrea, was a real-life cowboy and is in the Cowboy Hall of Fame. He couldn’t make it to Omaha, so Paramount substituted George Raft, a fixture in gangster movies of the time.
Sorry, ladies. The two stars couldn’t have been more unalike. Joel McCrea was the impossibly good-looking, Western hero who always gets the girl. He later portrayed Buffalo Bill in a 1944 movie for Twentieth Century Fox. George Raft was the character who usually caught a couple of slugs before the curtain, and had nothing to do with the movie “Union Pacific.”
DeMille’s son-in-law, Anthony (Zorba the Greek) Quinn, had a bit part and came along for the ride. So did six Paramount starlets who had no trouble fulfilling their only function – to look pretty.
Ed Sullivan flew in from Hollywood to cover the event and wondered whether it was ethical to come to see “Union Pacific” via airplane.
At 8:15 p.m. on Friday, April 28, 1939, the projector rolled before 2,000 people in the Omaha Theater, many sporting new beards and 1869-style clothing. The only problem occurred when the sound system blew a tube and the dialogue was barely audible for a couple of minutes – a small hitch for an action film like this.
In early 1989, I was a member of the Curatorial Council for the Western Heritage Museum, now the Durham. The Council was charged with planning new exhibits, and I hatched the idea of a Golden Spike Days retrospective on the 50th anniversary of the gala.
I wondered if it would be possible to show “Union Pacific,” on April 28, 1989, at 8:15 p.m., 50 years to the minute after the World Premiere screening. And why not charge the original admission price? My historian friend, the late Don Snoddy, who ran the museum at U.P. headquarters, was able to get us a 16 mm copy of the film for that night. He also scrounged an old-time projector that plugged into a wall socket. We showed the film in the big East Room of the museum, formerly the Hayden House Restaurant, and charged just 40 cents, the same fee as in 1939.
Our showing was going splendidly and the audience was tensing for the inevitable locomotive collision that would produce a cataclysm of sound and fury. For some reason I got out of my seat at the back of the room and tripped over the projector cord so that the only sound produced was that familiar dying groan to a halt. It seemed we were destined to repeat even the equipment failure experienced at the Premiere. But we soon got replugged and chugged on. All in all, Golden Spike Days, 1989 version, was as much fun as I’ve ever had on a volunteer project.
In the Oscars for 1939, “Union Pacific” came up short, getting only a nomination for best special effects. The competition that year was legendary, including “Gone With the Wind,” and “The Wizard of Oz.” You can see our subject movie on YouTube but, since it is almost as old as I am, the free version’s soundtrack is shot and the picture quality is awful.
As befits Hollywood, Golden Spike Days had a sequel. The 1940 version took place from May 15 to 18. It revolved entirely around a run for president by screwball comedienne Gracie Allen, with her straight-man husband George Burns assisting. Gracie was nominated to lead the Surprise Party ticket during its entertaining “unconvention” at the Ak-Sar-Ben Coliseum. Her campaign slogan was, “Down With Common Sense, Vote for GRACIE!” When asked why she was running for president, Gracie said, “That’s the only way to get to the White House. You can’t just walk in and sit down.”
