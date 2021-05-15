Omaha history: The demise of Dead Man's Curve, McArdle Mill and the Arch where lovers kissed

World-Herald sports writer Stu Pospisil pinch hits with an occasional column on Omaha-area history. Pospisil has two books on Benson history to his credit. His latest title, “Nebraska Golf: Out of the Shadows,” is due out in June. See a preview at owhstore.com.
West Dodge Road has been rebuilt over and over.
And along the way, the Old Mill area at 108th Street and West Dodge Road has lost its mill, its hazardous Dead Man’s Curve and the most beautiful bridge in the county.
The mill was the landmark McArdle Mill (1865-1944) on the Big Papillion Creek. It was named for the pioneering McArdle family, but they didn’t build or operate it.
James H. McArdle came from Pennsylvania in 1854, the year Nebraska became a territory. He stayed a short time in Omaha City before buying 160 acres along the Papio. His widow, Fidelia, in 1926 recalled how mink and beaver inhabited the stream, wildcats and wolves roamed around and Native Americans camped across the creek in the early years.
Her husband in 1863 sold four acres for $1 to the Vanier brothers, Henry, Zepherin and Timothy, who had built the first flour mill north and west of Omaha at Fort Calhoun in 1858. Some histories claim when the brothers ran out of money during construction, they sold out to a man named Spillman, who finished the two-story frame structure and sold it in 1865 to Henry Kruse (Omaha’s first tinsmith) and John Schwaab.
However, the Kruse family in 1936 showed the newspaper a deed transfer with the Vaniers, not Spillman. For $775, the new owners got title to the mill building, dam and timber, the land and personal property that included 1,500 window frames.
The Kruses operated the mill until 1899 or 1904, depending on the source. The mill was torn down in 1944, and the remaining two enormous millstones were donated by Omaha school teachers Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Ihm in 1962 to the Greater Omaha Historical Society. They are now housed at the Washington County Museum in Blair.
Before 1935, the mill was on the north side of West Dodge. From the time the road was a dirt path to an improved county road and then incorporated into the early Lincoln Highway, West Dodge left the section line on either side of the Big Papillion. The reason was a large hill at 108th Street. To go around the hill was easier – and cheaper – than grading it. So motorists dreaded Dead Man’s Curve. For those westbound, the road took a sharp curve to the left around the hill before returning to a straightaway at what would be 111th Street.
Many an auto accident, some resulting in fatalities, were the result of losing control on Dead Man’s Curve. That was cured with the building of Omaha’s first “superhighway,’’ as the widening of Dodge Street and West Dodge Road was labeled in the mid-1930s. West Dodge was relocated entirely along the section line, with a 35-foot cut made in the hill to accommodate Douglas County’s first four-lane highway.
But there were houses – and a country school – between the old and new West Dodge pavements. The north-south county road (108th Street) had ended at the old one. Access was needed to the school, since most of its students lived to the north. Ultimately Douglas County in 1934, for $22,000, built what might have been the most aesthetically pleasing bridge ever in the county – the Model-T, or Arch, Bridge, to cross West Dodge.
It was a national award-winner. The span was chosen by the American Institute of Steel Construction as the most beautiful low-cost bridge that year. Omaha Steel Works designed it and Allied Contractors built it. At that time, the only other Nebraska bridge honored was the Bryan Bridge over the Niobrara River at Valentine.
The Bryan span (1932) stands. The Arch Bridge met its demise in 1959. It was in the way of the cloverleaf interchange for Interstate 680 and West Dodge.
Who missed the bridge the most? Young lovers. A 1951 World-Herald story said, “Spooners make use of the overpass, frequently parking there and looking down on the (West) Dodge Road traffic, until deputy sheriffs tell them to move along.”
In the 1970s, as Omaha pushed west, the Old Mill area filled up as a commercial center. James Jensen and W.L. “Pat” Jacobs put together a 140-acre tract on either side of the highway for what was anticipated as $60 million in buildings. It was at that time the 108th/West Dodge traffic flow was reconfigured yet again with the twin frontage roads and bridges over the Big Papillion. And the 108th connection finally went around the hill.
Today, traffic whizzes by on West Dodge’s lower road and its elevated roadway. Mrs. McArdle wouldn’t recognize her home place. She preferred horses to automobiles. But even in 1926, when she was 82, she knew Omaha was moving west and the highway was destined to be a major thoroughfare:
“She sits at times and watches the endless processions of motor cars, westbound and eastbound, and wonders where in the world they all come from and where they are going.”
Next week: A “town” named Mascotte.