Omaha history: The demise of Dead Man's Curve, McArdle Mill and the Arch where lovers kissed

But there were houses – and a country school – between the old and new West Dodge pavements. The north-south county road (108th Street) had ended at the old one. Access was needed to the school, since most of its students lived to the north. Ultimately Douglas County in 1934, for $22,000, built what might have been the most aesthetically pleasing bridge ever in the county – the Model-T, or Arch, Bridge, to cross West Dodge.

It was a national award-winner. The span was chosen by the American Institute of Steel Construction as the most beautiful low-cost bridge that year. Omaha Steel Works designed it and Allied Contractors built it. At that time, the only other Nebraska bridge honored was the Bryan Bridge over the Niobrara River at Valentine.

The Bryan span (1932) stands. The Arch Bridge met its demise in 1959. It was in the way of the cloverleaf interchange for Interstate 680 and West Dodge.

Who missed the bridge the most? Young lovers. A 1951 World-Herald story said, “Spooners make use of the overpass, frequently parking there and looking down on the (West) Dodge Road traffic, until deputy sheriffs tell them to move along.”