Omaha WWII vet, 103, who built bridges across the Rhine has 'just kept going'

Drive by Walter Coy’s South Omaha house on a summer day, and you may catch the World War II Army veteran cutting the grass in his front yard.

Now 103 years old, he’s been on Earth for every Veterans Day since the first one (then called Armistice Day) to celebrate the end of World War I in 1918.

His one concession to age: He uses a riding lawn mower.

“I’m glad I’ve still got a clear mind,” said Coy, relaxing in a power chair in the living room of the house he built himself in the 1950s. “All I can say is, I kept living. Just kept going.”

Coy is one of thousands of local veterans who will be honored this week as Nebraska and the nation commemorate the men and women who served in uniform.

Many, like Coy, left families and jobs behind. They trained hard, traveled far from home, and witnessed historical — and, sometimes, terrible — events before returning home to normal lives.

Coy’s service stands out because he is among the state’s oldest living veterans.

He was born May 30, 1918, in Stewartsville, Missouri, the fifth of 10 children. His impoverished parents moved their brood to nearby St. Joseph while he was still young.