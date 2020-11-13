Omahan who served as naval medic in Vietnam continued lifesaving work after returning to U.S.

A lot of medevac helicopter runs were from combat areas to helicopter carrier ships at sea. Some companies had particularly heavy casualties, 73 dead in a half day in one conflict.

“We discovered in short order that if a body stayed in the field too long, the Viet Cong would have a chance to rig it with an explosive booby trap,” the veteran said.

He and his unit were assigned to a helicopter carrier the day Company C’s many casualties were brought in from the field. Fog kept the ship from transferring the dead to the main mortuary at Tan Son Nhut Air Base in Saigon for almost three days. There were so many body bags, the ship’s mortuary couldn’t hold them all, so the ship’s kitchen coolers were used.

“That was hard,” Sharon said, knowing that the soldiers had not been identified and their families didn’t know of their loss.

He was a pre-med student at Kent State University in Ohio when he enlisted on Jan. 8, 1964.“ I wanted a choice of branch and field of service.”

After Navy boot camp and advanced training, Sharon was assigned to Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida in March 1966. Four months later, he got orders to report to the naval base in San Diego in preparation for deployment to Vietnam.