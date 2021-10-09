Omaha's auto history boasts 2-cylinder, 2-horsepower motorized carriage that topped out at 15 mph

Traveling outside the city had other perils. Early Omaha auto dealer H.E. Fredrickson had a close call with the good people of Blair in October 1900. Funeral director and undertaker H.K. Burket asked Fredrickson to drive him there for a funeral because the afternoon train would have arrived too late. While Burket went to the service, Fredrickson went to a downtown eatery.

But the car was still steaming, naturally attracting attention. One of the locals accidentally bumped the propelling level. Down the street went him and the car. Wrote the Omaha Daily News: “(His) yell awakened a dozen sturdy men and they started off in pursuit of the mobile and its victim. Half of them grabbed hold of the wheels and tried to pull it to a stop. The other half went to the front and pushed against it. The latter were run over for their pains, inasmuch as the automobile persisted in going ahead.”

“Pull back the level,” Fredrickson yelled. Oops, too far. Now the vehicle was in reverse and backed over a half-dozen men. The commotion continued until the cantankerous car ran up against a storefront and stopped. The vehicle was OK, a physician told the injured they did not have broken arms or legs and Fredrickson and Burket got home.

“For a few minutes,” Fredrickson related, “I was mighty glad that I had an undertaker with me.”