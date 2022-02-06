Omaha's first Black representative in the Legislature a doctor who championed civil rights

In search of work, he took a job as janitor at the Omaha Medical College. Once he was around the students, he decided to be a doctor and entered the school. In March 1884, he was its first Black graduate — and the first of any Nebraska college or university. From his biography in the “Directory of Deceased American Physicians,” he did an internship in St. Joseph in 1884 and received his first medical license from the state of Missouri in 1886 and from Nebraska in 1891.

Dr. Ricketts was a Republican. He lost his first bid for the Legislature in 1886. He was undeterred and increased his political stature while championing civil rights.

He took an Omaha saloonkeeper to court for charging him, and no one else, $1 for a beer. He was the president of the state’s Afro-American League.

He was elected to the lower chamber of the Legislature in 1892 — in a countywide vote he finished third — and again in 1894. During his second term, he was temporary speaker of the house. But he had made political enemies and Omaha’s three Black-operated newspapers in 1896 declined to endorse his renomination.