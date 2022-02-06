Omaha's first Black representative in the Legislature a doctor who championed civil rights

Omaha’s Black community was still small when Matthew Oliver Ricketts arrived in 1880.
He stayed for only 20 years. But when he left for St. Joseph, Missouri, the community lost its leading Black statesman. He had been the first Black representative in the old, two-house Nebraska Legislature.
While Ricketts lived here, Omaha’s Black population grew from an estimated 800 to an official 1900 census count of 3,443. Jobs with the Union Pacific drew newcomers early in that period. Often they came from Chicago, Detroit, Kansas City. Many crossed the state line from Kansas. Robert Johnson, who was 91 when The World-Herald interviewed him in 1961, recalled Omaha’s good schools and lack of restrictions on voting privileges were attractive reasons.
Johnson told the Omaha Star that during his early years in Omaha there were no public places where a person would be refused service because of race. Minority housing was no problem because a man could afford to buy wherever he could afford. Whites would patronize Black businesses. Such integration would not last into the advent of the 20th century.
Ricketts, who was born in Kentucky of slave parents, grew up in Missouri and graduated from Lincoln Institute in 1876 when he was 18. He taught school in Boonville, Missouri, where his father was a minister, for about four years before coming to Omaha.
In search of work, he took a job as janitor at the Omaha Medical College. Once he was around the students, he decided to be a doctor and entered the school. In March 1884, he was its first Black graduate — and the first of any Nebraska college or university. From his biography in the “Directory of Deceased American Physicians,” he did an internship in St. Joseph in 1884 and received his first medical license from the state of Missouri in 1886 and from Nebraska in 1891.
Dr. Ricketts was a Republican. He lost his first bid for the Legislature in 1886. He was undeterred and increased his political stature while championing civil rights.
He took an Omaha saloonkeeper to court for charging him, and no one else, $1 for a beer. He was the president of the state’s Afro-American League.
He was elected to the lower chamber of the Legislature in 1892 — in a countywide vote he finished third — and again in 1894. During his second term, he was temporary speaker of the house. But he had made political enemies and Omaha’s three Black-operated newspapers in 1896 declined to endorse his renomination.
U.S. Sen. John Thurston (R-Neb.) sought to give Dr. Ricketts a position in the federal government, but Rep. David Mercer of Omaha, also a Republican, blocked the appointment. The Omaha Monitor, upon Dr. Ricketts’ death in 1917, said the rejection and other reverses bittered him on the city. He moved to St. Joseph in 1901, where he practiced medicine until his passing.
Wrote the Monitor: “His later years were filled with disappointments and sorrows and this in a large measure accounts for his death at the comparatively early age of 60 years. Like all of us he had his faults and limitations, but his excellencies exceeded his faults and his removal from Omaha was a distinct loss to the community.”
Omaha’s first Black officeholder was Daniel Rogers, who was elected constable of the downtown Third Ward in 1880. That jurisdiction was between the Missouri River and 15th Street, Cass to Jackson Streets.
Around that time, John Claus Hubbard (born 1853), who had been a schoolteacher in St. Louis, became the political powerbroker in the Third Ward. He was publisher of the Colored Advocate newspaper. The power passed in 1890 to Nate Brown, who controlled the ward for almost a decade. He lost it in 1900 to his old partner in a saloon, Vic Walker.
In 1887, Millard Singleton (1859-1939) was elected constable of the Eighth Ward. P.H. Horan was the White justice of the peace for the ward. Early in their terms in 1888, they agreed to switch offices and got the OK from the county commissioners. Singleton was unsuccessful in his bid in 1896 for the lower chamber of the State Legislature.
Silas Robbins (1857-1916) was the first Black attorney in Omaha. An Indiana native, he was admitted to the bar in Woodville, Mississippi, in 1885, then in Indiana and finally in Nebraska in 1889. He practiced law for 28 years and sold real estate.
Dr. William H.C. Stephenson (1836-1899) preceded Ricketts as the city’s first Black man to practice medicine.
His specialty was eclectic medicine, which made use of noninvasive therapies and healing practices. Born of slave parents near Washington, D.C., he went west to California and then to Virginia City, where he was Nevada’s first Black physician in 1863. He came to Omaha in 1875 and was in private practice.
The city’s first prominent Black spiritual leader was the Rev. John Albert Williams. His contributions to the city as a whole merit a standalone column, which will come later during Black History Month.
More about Omaha’s Black history can be learned through the Great Plains Black History Museum and from North Omaha history expert’s Adam Fletcher Sasse’s recent book, “#OmahaBlackHistory,” which was consulted in pursuing leads for this column.