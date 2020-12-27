Omaha's Mystery Girl: The sad conclusion to an American tragedy

I am aware that last Sunday I left my readers in a state of mild suspense. I wish I could finish every story in one tidy column, but there are a few that seem to write themselves and just won’t quit.

Faithful readers will recall that the body of Mystery Girl was found on Nov. 20, 1919, in a ravine, subsequently haunted, 12 miles north of Omaha. There was a bullet lodged behind her right eye, and there were no means of identification. On the 21st of December, 101 years ago, she was laid to rest in Omaha’s West Lawn Cemetery. The grave marker, identifying her only as MYSTERY GIRL, was provided by an anonymous donor.

After a yearlong trail of mistaken identifications and wild goose chases, the story of Mystery Girl nearly disappeared from the news. Yet there were still annual mentions in the papers of a “mystery mourner,” who left flowers at the gravesite each Memorial Day.

Ten years had passed when, on Feb. 9, 1930, the Omaha World-Herald ran an almost full-page recap of the story. The author of the article, Gerard Griswold, speculated that Gangland had been involved, asking his readers, “Was she taken for a ride?” But no evidence for any solution had been uncovered.