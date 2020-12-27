Omaha's Mystery Girl: The sad conclusion to an American tragedy

I am aware that last Sunday I left my readers in a state of mild suspense. I wish I could finish every story in one tidy column, but there are a few that seem to write themselves and just won’t quit.
Faithful readers will recall that the body of Mystery Girl was found on Nov. 20, 1919, in a ravine, subsequently haunted, 12 miles north of Omaha. There was a bullet lodged behind her right eye, and there were no means of identification. On the 21st of December, 101 years ago, she was laid to rest in Omaha’s West Lawn Cemetery. The grave marker, identifying her only as MYSTERY GIRL, was provided by an anonymous donor.
After a yearlong trail of mistaken identifications and wild goose chases, the story of Mystery Girl nearly disappeared from the news. Yet there were still annual mentions in the papers of a “mystery mourner,” who left flowers at the gravesite each Memorial Day.
Ten years had passed when, on Feb. 9, 1930, the Omaha World-Herald ran an almost full-page recap of the story. The author of the article, Gerard Griswold, speculated that Gangland had been involved, asking his readers, “Was she taken for a ride?” But no evidence for any solution had been uncovered.
Even so, The World-Herald had not given up on her case. In the midsummer of 1930, night editor Reid Zimmerman chanced to hear of a woman who might know something about the victim. The woman’s clue pointed to the possibility that Mystery Girl had lived in Colchester, Illinois, and that her name was Bertha. City editor Benjamin Sylvester assigned police reporter Allen Kohan to travel to Illinois to investigate. In the end, it was these three tenacious journalists who unraveled the mystery in its entirety.
In Colchester, Kohan set tongues to wagging. Through a series of “casual inquiries” he learned that Henry “Kelly” Wagle (hereinafter, Kelly), the local rum runner, had been married to a girl named Beulah (not “Bertha”) McConnell who had disappeared in November 1919. Kelly was unfortunately not available for an interview, because on April 9, 1929, he had been perforated with 36 gunshot wounds from an apparent underworld hit job. Instead, the tireless reporter was encouraged to visit Beulah’s family, about 20 miles away in Carthage, Illinois.
There he introduced himself to Beulah’s three unmarried sisters, and her father, John W. McConnell, a retired farmer who still raised milk goats. The family members were visibly moved when shown photos of the dead Mystery Girl. All four quickly identified her as Beulah McConnell Wagle. Still Allen Kohan wouldn’t rest.
First, he found Kelly Wagle’s brother in prison in Fort Madison, Iowa, where the sibling revealed that he had always suspected that Kelly killed Beulah after she ran away. In Macomb, Illinois, Kelly’s sister, Geneva, supported the positive ID, and told Kohan of Kelly Wagle’s violent nature. Geneva herself had been hit and shot at by Kelly. The reporter then visited with Beulah’s married 24-year-old daughter, Pauline, who bore a striking resemblance to Mystery Girl. His final visit was to Beulah’s dentist, whose records were consistent with photos of Mystery Girl’s choppers taken in Omaha after a recent exhumation. All of this was accomplished in two days.
On Aug. 23, 1930, The World-Herald’s front-page headline extended across all eight columns and screamed, ‘MYSTERY GIRL’ IDENTIFIED. The paper recounted Beulah Wagle’s short life in remarkable detail.
She was born Beulah McConnell on an Illinois farm in 1890. In 1906, she gave birth to a daughter as a result of what The World-Herald called “an impetuous, girlish romance with a neighboring farm boy.” (In a later edition, the paper dropped the word “girlish” from its description of the romance.) The boy was never again a factor in her life and, in 1907, Beulah took up with and married Henry “Kelly” Wagle, a rural mail carrier from nearby Colchester.
Over the ensuing years, Kelly became involved with liquor racketeering in his dry county and became increasingly violent. When Prohibition took effect nationwide, he became the “bootleg king” of western Illinois. Of course, the marriage suffered — to the point that Beulah sought the company of other men. On Nov. 1, 1919, she told Kelly’s mother that she “couldn’t stand it at home.” Three days later she phoned her sister, Bernice, from St. Louis saying, “I’m going to Omaha and on to California.”
It’s unclear what happened to her in the next two weeks, but the authorities were satisfied that husband Kelly caught up with her, executed her Gangland-style, removed any clues to her identity, and dumped her body in the ravine north of Omaha.
The McConnells made feeble attempts to find out what had happened to Beulah, but it didn’t help that her father was an unforgiving sort, and long ago told the sisters never to mention her name! It was 1927 when they finally got wind of the Omaha case and contacted the Omaha police. The OPD allegedly responded that there was no apparent connection between Mystery Girl and Beulah. Her memory continued to be suppressed by the family until Allen Kohan turned up in Carthage three years later.
On Aug. 26, 1930, John McConnell and his eldest daughter, Miss Evelyn, traveled to Omaha to bring Beulah’s body home. On Aug. 31, she was reinterred at Moss Ridge Cemetery in Carthage, Illinois.
This story has a little of everything — hits and Misses, ghosts and goats, a woman wronged and a wrong woman, family ties and a family unraveled, a husband ditched and a wife dumped. There were so many occasions when Mystery Girl’s case could have taken a different path, but the fact remains that it started with a cold-blooded murder, and that couldn’t be reversed.
If there is a moral to the story, it should be: Never leave a family member to go it alone.
As a footnote to this 11-year-long saga, the name of the “mystery mourner,” who every Memorial Day left flowers on the gravestone paid for with her own $50, was also revealed. Her name was Minnie Hollis and in her prime she was — I’m not making this up — “a bareback rider and a driver in chariot races with various big circuses.” She felt a personal connection with Mystery Girl. Minnie died before the case was solved but made arrangements to have her annual floral tribute continued.
