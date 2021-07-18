One man's quest mistakenly linked Omaha to the Oregon Trail

In a subsequent letter to The World-Herald, Paine wrote, “The young people of Omaha for many years to come will see this inscription and the first thought implanted in their minds will be that the Oregon Trail and California Trail were identical and that it passed this marker. It is agreed that it would be permissible to erect in Omaha a monument to ‘commemorate’ the Oregon Trail, but not to ‘mark’ it.

“There never was but the one Oregon Trail and that entered Nebraska in the southwestern corner of the present Gage County and followed the Little Blue River to a point just south of the present town of Hastings in Adams County, where it cut across to the Platte River.”

A Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints historian later concurred with Paine’s assessment.

The California Trail took gold seekers west starting in 1849. On today’s map, it followed Cuming Street to about 29th Street. Historian Merrill J. Mattes, in “The Great Platte River Road,” said the route then diverged. The main emigrant road went west to Boys Town, then to the northwest. The military road, following the highest ridges, went diagonally to 32nd and Hamilton Streets, then west to Military Avenue at 43rd Street and joined with a branch of the Mormon Road in the vicinity of the Benson shopping district.