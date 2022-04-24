Photos: Reminisce on Omaha Easter celebrations

The date we celebrate Easter may change from year to year, but the traditions surrounding it — both religious and secular — have become deep-rooted in our culture.

Various denominations hold church services — sometimes multiple — which may include Palm Sunday processions, dancers, choirs and an abundance of lilies. But there are plenty of nonreligious traditions, too.

For many, Easter has become a celebration of spring’s arrival and nature’s renewal, and it isn’t complete without decorated eggs, Easter egg hunts, and of course the Easter bunny.

Let’s hop back in time and you’ll see that while fashions may change, all things Easter remain pretty much the same.

