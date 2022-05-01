Photos: Reminisce on the flowers that bloom in May

The May flowers that follow April showers are a colorful and fragrant reminder of nature’s rebirth.

The month of May typically wreaths itself in irises, tulips, daffodils and magnolias. Flowers can crop up anywhere, from a classroom to a May Day basket.

In the case of the “Amazing Stinko,” — also known as the corpse flower — flowers in the metro-area don’t just show up, they show out!

These flowers aren’t just proof of an old saying. They are proof that working with your hands to nurture and cultivate can produce rewarding blooms through the years.

Flowers have allowed us to look forward to spring, to fresh new growth and to colors washing over a dreary landscape.

Breathe deeply and stroll down this path of botanical bonanza.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.