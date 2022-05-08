 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Photos: Reminisce on the ways we honor Mom

  • 0

Mother’s Day is the day we celebrate good mothers everywhere. When we think of the many sacrifices that mothers have made over the years, they truly deserve that day of admiration.

cm-Sheritha

Sheritha Jones 

Omaha World-Herald Chief Librarian 

Mother’s Day is a fun celebration of motherhood. Many of us get spoiled on that day with the breakfast in bed — or on the couch, brunches and luncheons and playtime with the kids.

There is no one else like a devoted mother.

As we look back through our lives, the people who loved us despite our failings, supported our dreams and gave the biggest hugs ever, were usually our mothers.

Sit back and let us serve you up past expressions of goodwill extended to all mothers on their special day.

Mother's Day

2000: Mom, Debbie Bass, relaxes on the couch as sons Derrick (left) and Zachary serve the Mother's Day breakfast they prepared.
Mother's Day

2020: Like so many others, Kelsey Oliver, left, and her mother, Martine Quartey, will have an abbreviated Mother's Day due to the coronavirus. The Omaha daughter and mother typically make it a full girls' weekend because Kelsey was born on Mother's Day in 1989. This year, it will be just a meal, a visit, and, if the weather is nice, a walk.
Mother's Day

2013: Karen McIntosh celebrates Mother's Day playing in the sand with her 2-year-old twins Mason (left) and Matthew at Memorial Park.
Mother's Day

2016: Mothers Felicia Webster, Tricia Moore, LaKisha Morrow attend the fourth annual No Murders in May Mother's Day Luncheon. 
Mother's Day

2004: Mom Brandi Hanson, No. 44, of Council Bluffs takes the lead at the start  of the Mad City Motorplex Mother's Day 50cc motoRcross race. Hanson went on to victory.
Mother's Day

2013: With a tear in her eye, Lisa Reisinger (left) hugs her son, Nathan Reisinger, after the senior gave her a Mother's Day flower during the Grand Island Northwest High graduation ceremony in Grand Island.

Stories of Omaha's history by Stu Pospisil

Visits with Santa traditionally a big deal for Omahans of all ages
History

Visits with Santa traditionally a big deal for Omahans of all ages

  • Stu Pospisil
  • Updated
  • 0

Many Omahans of a certain age remember visiting Santa at Toyland in the Brandeis department store. The tradition dated to the 1900s when J.L. Brandeis and Sons were the proprietors of the Boston Store.

Benson Theater renovations bring memories of other area movie houses
History

Benson Theater renovations bring memories of other area movie houses

  • Stu Pospisil
  • Updated
  • 0

The Benson and the Hanscom are only two of the more than 70 theaters that sprung up outside downtown Omaha during the first half of the 20th century. The majority opened — and closed — during the era of silent films. 

Omaha's auto history boasts 2-cylinder, 2-horsepower motorized carriage that topped out at 15 mph
History

Omaha's auto history boasts 2-cylinder, 2-horsepower motorized carriage that topped out at 15 mph

  • Stu Pospisil
  • Updated
  • 0

Omaha’s first auto club, formed in 1902, included 20 of the city’s 25 auto owners. Their first activity was a road rally to Blair and back.

Ballroom dancing, Ol' Blue Eyes and 'Bubbles' at the Chermot in Omaha
History

Ballroom dancing, Ol' Blue Eyes and 'Bubbles' at the Chermot in Omaha

  • Stu Pospisil
  • Updated
  • 0

Take a look back at the history of the Chermot Ballroom and some of the big names that played there.

New Tower Inn's distinctive look, location made it a popular nightlife destination
History

New Tower Inn's distinctive look, location made it a popular nightlife destination

  • Stu Pospisil
  • Updated
  • 0

The New Tower’s front lobby had a Normandy castle motif with great stone walls, heraldic crests and wood-burning fireplace. The massive beams and lofty ceilings carried over into the Crest Dining Room. 

Closed now for nearly 30 years, Peony Park was a center of fun for generations
History
alert

Closed now for nearly 30 years, Peony Park was a center of fun for generations

  • Stu Pospisil
  • Updated
  • 0

A generation of Omahans — and newcomers to the city — likely are unaware that Peony Park, the major amusement spot from the 1930s through 1994, was at 78th and Cass Streets. 

Discovering the history of Omaha's oldest cemeteries
History

Discovering the history of Omaha's oldest cemeteries

  • Stu Pospisil
  • Updated
  • 0

Pardon the pun, but another of my deep digs has turned up forgotten burial grounds across Douglas County.

Curo Springs in South Omaha a fountain of local history, legends
History

Curo Springs in South Omaha a fountain of local history, legends

  • Stu Pospisil
  • Updated
  • 0

The fame of Curo Springs was so far-reaching that in pioneer days — every fall and spring — people from 100 miles away (some crossing the Missouri in crude boats) would come to load up with the water.

Books abound on Omaha's rich history
History

Books abound on Omaha's rich history

  • Stu Pospisil
  • Updated
  • 0

Here are some books relating to Omaha and Nebraska history, many by local authors, to check out.

A familiar story: Flooding of creeks in Omaha proved troublesome during pioneer times as well
History

A familiar story: Flooding of creeks in Omaha proved troublesome during pioneer times as well

  • Stu Pospisil
  • Updated
  • 0

They were the twin banes in Omaha’s pioneer years. One of them came back to life during the nighttime deluge that hit the area last weekend.

Remembering when back-to-back windstorms damaged old Ak-Sar-Ben hangar
History

Remembering when back-to-back windstorms damaged old Ak-Sar-Ben hangar

  • Stu Pospisil
  • Updated
  • 0

The Omaha Chamber of Commerce was prepared to remove its $35,000 hangar — built in modular sections — until the city was ready to build a municipal airport. Then came back-to-back windstorms.

Omaha's racing history centered around Ak-Sar-Ben
History

Omaha's racing history centered around Ak-Sar-Ben

  • Stu Pospisil
  • Updated
  • 0

Research has turned up a juicy nugget — the whereabouts of the burial site of Omaha, the Triple Crown horse in 1935. Hint: there are people resting every night on top of it.

Keystone remains one of Omaha's most unique areas
History
alert

Keystone remains one of Omaha's most unique areas

  • Stu Pospisil
  • Updated
  • 0

Keystone has become the name applied to the area bounded by 72nd and 90th Streets, Maple Street, Military Avenue and Fort Street. It has expanded since Keystone Park was platted in 1907.

One man's quest mistakenly linked Omaha to the Oregon Trail
History

One man's quest mistakenly linked Omaha to the Oregon Trail

  • Stu Pospisil
  • Updated
  • 0

Ezra Meeker’s crusade is credited for reawakening awareness of the Oregon Trail in the early 20th century. In the process, he erroneously linked Omaha to the trail and others took his word for it.

1920s ads touted Venice as a 'summer resort,' but it ended up as the Nebraska city that never was
History

1920s ads touted Venice as a 'summer resort,' but it ended up as the Nebraska city that never was

  • Stu Pospisil
  • Updated
  • 0

An Omaha real estate firm had the idea in the heyday of the '20s that it could sell 1,500 cottage lots platted away from the lakes and the Platte River. So what happened?

A glimpse at Omaha’s Black history pre-1880
History

A glimpse at Omaha’s Black history pre-1880

  • Stu Pospisil
  • Updated
  • 0

Check out a glimpse of Omaha’s Black history before 1880.

How the Old West Omaha was won: 1874 property line feud ends in shootout
History
alert

How the Old West Omaha was won: 1874 property line feud ends in shootout

  • Stu Pospisil
  • Updated
  • 0

The Dan Parmelee-Tom Keeler feud, which included an Old West shootout on the outskirts of old Elkhorn in December 1874, left Keeler dead and made news nationwide.

Big screen under the stars: Area's drive-in theaters were popular entertainment, now experiencing revival
History

Big screen under the stars: Area's drive-in theaters were popular entertainment, now experiencing revival

  • Stu Pospisil
  • Updated
  • 0

In the 1950s and 1960s, Omahans had their pick of drive-in movie theaters. Cars with families and cars with teens -- some watching the film and others, well, you know -- side by side, wired speakers hanging inside a car door.

In 1890s Omaha, 'No Man's Land' was one of the oddest places in Douglas County
History
alert

In 1890s Omaha, 'No Man's Land' was one of the oddest places in Douglas County

  • Stu Pospisil World-Herald Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Clontarf never was incorporated as a village, but functioned like one and wielded political clout larger than its 47 acres. There was a lawless element, too.

In Omaha's suburbs of 1880s, failed factory town of Mascotte could have used a lucky charm
History

In Omaha's suburbs of 1880s, failed factory town of Mascotte could have used a lucky charm

  • Stu Pospisil
  • Updated
  • 0

'Mascotte was a big joke but it looked good while it lasted.' The village had a factory, railroad depot, hotel, general store, school and about 40 cottages. By 1915, it was all gone. 

Omaha history: The demise of Dead Man's Curve, McArdle Mill and the Arch where lovers kissed
History
alert

Omaha history: The demise of Dead Man's Curve, McArdle Mill and the Arch where lovers kissed

  • Stu Pospisil
  • Updated
  • 0

West Dodge Road has been rebuilt over and over. And along the way, the Old Mill area has lost its mill, its hazardous Dead Man’s Curve and the most beautiful bridge in the county.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First day of the Omaha's Farmers Market

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert