What foresight Horace W.S. Cleveland possessed in 1889 when encouraging Omaha to develop a system of parks and boulevards.

“Omaha already contains more than 100,000 (people) and at present is in no pressing need of a 400-acre park,” the landscape gardener for the city of Minneapolis wrote. “It would be a luxury now, the want of which is not seriously felt because the woods and fields lie all around within easy access.

“But it will be an urgent necessity when the population has come to be half a million and unless that necessity is provided for today, its relief will then be impossible except at such a distance as will in great measure defeat the object.”

Cleveland was truly prescient, although Omaha isn’t quite a city of 500,000 yet.

Elmwood Park came from his recommendations to Omaha’s first park board. Those included “a large park on the west at the most central point that is available.”

And while Cleveland was enthusiastic, and helped lay out Elmwood, there might never have been a park had it not been for “pickling cucumbers.” Kid you not.

Cleveland’s report to the park commissioners produced immediate results. They brought him to Omaha a month later to tour the city’s two existing parks — Jefferson Square downtown (now a parking lot under Interstate 480) and Hanscom — and to visit possible sites for more.

Elmwood’s land had been checked out the previous year by the Omaha City Council, which intended to buy it when it had money. In the interim, the city formed a park board and transferred buying power to it.

Money wasn’t needed to obtain the first land parcels for Elmwood. They were donated. Twenty acres came from a 75-acre tract owned by John T. Bell, Henry M. Hurlbut and Henry B. Wiley. They were partners in a cucumber pickle business.

Bell, who ran the Omaha Mercury weekly newspaper, patted himself on the back when he wrote many years later:

“It is not a stretch of the facts to say that the Omaha parks system would have been delayed in installation, if installed at all, to its present extent but for the incident of putting up of the cucumber pickles that day on Horbach’s Second Addition to Omaha and the sale of a one-third interest in the gardening business of Hurlbut and Wiley for the express purpose of gaining additional capital in order to put up more cucumber pickles the following year that accounts for the present Elmwood Park at any rate.

“And we didn’t put up cucumber pickles the following year nor in any other year.”

Lyman Richardson (5 acres) and Leopold Doll (16.3) also donated land. Begrudgingly, William Snyder joined them later by giving six acres on the eastern edge. He had been a holdout because he wanted water rights to the park’s natural springs.

The Omaha Bee described the 55-acre parcel (shaped like an upside-down boot) as “a wooded ravine following the course of the small stream known as Patrick’s run (Wood/Elmwood Creek).” And running through the middle was a country lane. At the time, Leavenworth Street was cut through from 60th to 72nd Streets.

“The glen is a wild and romantic place, and could be transformed into a beautiful park,’’ the Bee continued. “It has several springs and near the head of the ravine are a sufficient number to feed a lake. Already a dam has been put in by Mr. Wiley, and a lake 15 feet deep made thereby as a storage for a larger lake that may be made at the southwest portion of the strip.

“There are all manner of shady nooks in this dell, and some of the largest forest trees in this section of country are to be seen in it.” Among the varieties were ash, elm, hock berry, willow, walnut, box elder, plum, locust, oak and cottonwood.”

Glendale Park was Elmwood’s original official name, signed off by the park commissioners on May 29, 1890. Within a month, they renamed it Elmwood.

Omaha Daily Herald founder and physician George L. Miller, one of the three commissioners, was dissatisfied with Glendale as the name. The World-Herald editorial page agreed, saying the name was pretty enough but meaningless. The newspaper began a naming contest by throwing out some ideas — Stanley, for the African explorer; Miller, for the aforementioned public official; Morton, for J. Sterling Morton, the Arbor Day founder; the Ravines, for the park’s chief physical feature; or “The Block of Five,” for the five land donors.

In the final report from the newspaper’s “park editor,” Elmwood wasn’t mentioned at all by the public. Miller was suggested most often, followed by Allandale, Omaha, Clarkson, Murphy, Crook (for the Army general), Stanley and Gate City (an early moniker for Omaha).

Park Commission board member Augustus Pratt suggested Elmwood, since the land had a fine grove of elm trees.

“Driving out Leavenworth Street, you turn north, wheel down a gentle slope past a ravine, timbered with splendid trees, and crossing a cantilever bridge over a ravine 30 feet deep, and, passing between a pair of elms that are not less than 200 years old, you enter the park,” The World-Herald described Elmwood in October 1891. “On each side of the ravine are picnic grounds, shady, and points of vantage for observation. A spin beside the ravine and the west bridge is reached.

“At its south end a stairway built of timber leads to a rock-walled spring, whence clear, cold water gushes the year around. The overflow is now allowed to run away, but some rods up the ravine a pile dam is building, and next season a lake about 1,000 feet long will fill the brook’s bed.

“One lake standing under the east bridge has existed for years and is a beautiful body of water. Wild grape vines clamber and twine over the elms and cottonwoods. They have already been stripped of their fruit not by children but by the birds, which abound here.”

To enlarge the park closer to the size Cleveland proposed, it would take additional property. Farmland. And that was beyond the altruistic nature of the original donors. This time, they were sellers.

The park board in 1891 considered six 40-acre tracts owned by David Reed, Francis Weir, Charles Doll, the Patrick Land Company, August Doll and Lyman Richardson. It settled on 156 acres primarily owned by Richardson and Leopold, spending $136,500 from a $400,000 bond issue passed that year.

Questioned about the major purchase, Miller said the board had been cautious about the purchase price that averaged $900 an acre. When including the donated land, which had grown to 55 acres, the adjusted purchase price was $640 per acre.

His prediction was that “investigation will show that in no other locality, natural beauty considered, can the city secure such a splendid piece of ground for park purposes.”

At that time, Elmwood’s northern boundary was the line of Farnam Street. The park board apparently desired a connection to Dodge Street, for it accepted Col. Samuel S. Curtis’ offer, at $600 an acre, for land along “Patrick’s run” (Happy Hollow Creek) that became Elmwood’s northeast entrance.

Pacific Street was the southern boundary. Leavenworth was vacated through the park — the move surprised the land sellers — and the county-road status shifted to Pacific.

Elmwood has evolved. Some memorable features– Bosco the baseball player, Monkey Island, an Alaskan totem pole, a tourist camp — have come and gone. An 18-hole golf course has been there since 1916. It’s survived attempts to take land to extend streets or expand the UNO campus.

Those stories can be found in next week’s column.