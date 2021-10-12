Plattsmouth veterans plan honors for Civil War soldier whose remains lay unclaimed for 105 years

At some point, Kinkead’s mother, Sarah, also moved to Plattsmouth. She died in 1901 of severe burns after her dress accidentally caught fire.

In the early 1900s, Ralph, a tailor, moved to Seattle, while Laura worked as a schoolteacher in Lincoln and Etta was studying art in Chicago. The family got together at Christmas 1909 and decided they would all follow Ralph in moving to Washington state.

But Cynthia Kinkead didn’t make it. On a cold Thursday morning in February 1910, Benton overslept. When he got up, he found Cynthia dead, apparently from a heart attack. She was 60.

By 1913, Benton was living at Etta’s home in Seattle’s Wallingford district. Ralph and his wife, Lillian, lived nearby. So did Laura, who taught at a school in the neighborhood.

Three years later, Benton Kinkead fell ill with pneumonia and died on Nov. 8, 1916, at age 71. He was cremated — a practice far less common at that time than it is today.

But for reasons that are lost to history, his ashes were never claimed by his three children or another relative.

“We don’t know,” said Mike Pauly, an Air Force veteran from Plattsmouth who is working with Reisdorph on Kinkead’s funeral tribute. “That’s where everything kind of drifts into the clouds.”